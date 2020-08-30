https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/cnn-twitter-target-president-trump-gateway-pundit-wont-allow-us-share-actual-covid-19-numbers-cdc-website-dont-fit-narrative/

CNN and Twitter are at it again. Today CNN slandered President Trump and the Gateway Pundit and encouraged Twitter to take down a tweet based on CDC data that the President retweeted.

CNN and Twitter don’t want Americans to know the full truth about COVID-19.

Last night we posted an article about COVID-19 – SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The gist of the article is that COVID-19 is not nearly as deadly as first projected by the WHO and then by Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Based on CDC numbers this past week only 6% of all deaths attributed to COVID-19 were instances where the only factor in the individual’s death was due to COVI9-19.

From the CDC website.



For all the other deaths reported by the CDC linked to COVID-19, the individuals who passed away had 2-3 other serious illnesses or co-morbidities. This comes from actual data from the CDC and was tweeted by Mel Q on Twitter.

Mel Q shared a calculation which showed that 6% of all COVID-19 deaths as reported by the CDC was only 9,201 deaths.

Only 9,201 people died in the US this year where COVID-19 was their only cause of death.

We used Mel Q’s tweet in our report and the President of the United States retweeted Mel Q’s tweet as well.

But today Twitter took down the tweet. They notified Mel Q that the tweet that used actual CDC data “violated their policy on misleading information about COVID-19.” Her account was suspended from posting for 12 hours.



Next CNN wrote an article about this calculation, the President’s retweet and our article entitled – Twitter removes QAnon supporter’s false claim about coronavirus death statistics that Trump had retweeted

They also tweeted out their work:

Twitter has taken down a tweet containing a false claim about coronavirus death statistics that was made by a supporter of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory — a post that President Trump retweeted earlier in the day https://t.co/QL65Bjw0Fe — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2020

Of course they never approached us about their garbage post. Here is what CNN reported:

The tweet — which has been replaced with a message saying, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules — from “Mel Q,” copied from someone else’s Facebook post, claimed that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had “quietly” updated its numbers “to admit that only 6%” of people listed as coronavirus deaths “actually died from Covid,” since “the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses.” That’s not what the CDC said. As of Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, Twitter had not removed a second tweet, also retweeted by the President on Sunday, that spread the same false claim. The second tweet, by Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis, linked to an article on the right-wing website Gateway Pundit that was based on the QAnon supporter’s tweet.

In CNN’s very first sentence they make a false premise. CNN claims Mel Q’s tweet was false but that is not true – it’s based on actual CDC data from the CDC website.

CNN then makes another false statement claiming the CDC said something other that what the CDC actually reported.

And in their third paragraph CNN claims our post and tweet about the topic is false as well.

Next CNN uses liberal logic and assumptions as the basis for why Mel Q’s tweet and our post are incorrect.

CNN reported:

The CDC’s latest regular update to a public statistics page on the pandemic — there was nothing especially “quiet” about it — said that for 6% of the deaths included in its statistics, “Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned” on the deceased person’s death certificate. That is not at all the same thing as saying only 6% of reported Covid-19 deaths “actually died” from Covid-19. It simply means that the other 94% were listed as having at least one additional factor contributing to their death.

CNN makes the assumption that we were saying none of the other 94% of deaths classified as COVID-19 deaths were not COVID-19 related deaths. That is not what we said. What we did say is that only 9,201 deaths were related only to COVID-19.

CNN then makes that broad statement that 94% of the deaths listed had at least one additional factor. This is true but the CDC is clear that the average number of other issues (co-morbidities) related to the deaths they counted as COVID-19 deaths is 2.6 – meaning most people who died had closer to three other “conditions or causes” related to their death.

CNN then finishes with this baseless statement:

The CDC told CNN in July that Covid-19 will end up as a Top 10 cause of death for 2020. The final ranking from the CDC will be based on death certificates for the calendar year.

This statement has nothing to do with our article or Mel Q’s tweet and actually supports what we are saying. If the CDC continues count COVID-19 deaths and then add thousands of additional deaths to their numbers which they assume were related to COVID-19, then COVID-19 will be one of the top 10 causes of deaths in the US this year.

To be fair, the CDC has done a horrible job with their reporting related to COVID-19. It would be easy for the CDC to provide data on deaths that could protect identities but provide for a more detailed analysis of results. But it’s likely the CDC doesn’t want us to know the real implications of COVID-19.

We already know that the CDC sent out directives months ago to include COVID-19 on any deaths where COVID-19 is even suspected as being a cause of death. We reported in April that states are forced to include probable cases in their COVID-19 mortality counts. This is really unheard of.

So the overall data on death counts for COVID-19 are questionable at best. But this is no excuse for CNN to refute our numbers from the CDC website that are accurate.

We can expect much more of this as the November election approaches.

These far-left Democrat outlets like CNN will do all they can to prevent Americans from knowing the truth about COVID-19.



