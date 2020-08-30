https://thepostmillennial.com/cnn-health-expert-says-mass-protests-are-fine-because-racism-is-a-bigger-health-crisis

Dr. Rob Davidson told CNN’s Anderson Cooper today that he’s concerned that those who attended the RNC will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases, but that protestors who also gathered near the White House last night will not.

CNN doctor guy says not to worry about COVID spreading during mass protests because protests are magic! pic.twitter.com/VDsOIkxzAi — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 28, 2020

Davidson, an emergency room doctor, said that he was concerned about the RNC attendees. Cooper pointed out to Davidson that RNC attendees were neither social distancing, nor wearing masks.

Davidson was horrified to see that the 1,500 people at the RNC were “modelling bad behaviour” by not wearing masks. When it came to the masses of protestors, however, Davidson was not worried about the lack of social distancing, and claimed that “most wearing masks.”

“This is a public health crisis they are marching against. Systemic racism has taken so many lives in this country throughout our history. If you’re born black in this country in 2017, you have a three and a half year lower life expectancy than if you’re born white.”

Davidson noted that the “public health emergency” of racism was more dire than the public health emergency of coronavirus.

“When you’re marching against a public health emergency,” he said, “I think you do every risk mitigation procedure you can, but we understand that we have to the risk benefit analysis and those people are doing something very important today.”

For Davidson, and seemingly for Cooper, it is more essential that people be permitted to assault, attack, and harass congressmen, senators, and civilians than it is for a political party to nominate their candidate for the highest national executive office.

The approval from media and elected leaders of protest activity while condemning any other kind of social activity has been a persistent theme since the beginning of the protests in late May, some ten weeks into the COVID-19 inspired lockdown measures.