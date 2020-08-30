https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-shooting-crowd-cheering-patriot-prayer-th

A man was shot dead in Portland on Saturday night, and a group appeared to celebrate the death.

Tensions flared in Portland when pro-Trump demonstrators held a rally where they showed support for the president with a caravan through Oregon’s largest city. There were several stormy clashes between the pro-Trump supporters and counterprotesters throughout the day.

Footage shows a man being shot. The victim was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group based out of Washington. The man who was shot also had a side satchel with a Blue Lives Matter patch on it.

It is not known if the shooting had any connection to the pro-Trump caravan.

(Content Warning: The following media contain graphic videos and images):

Following the deadly shooting, a crowd dressed in all black appears to be celebrating the news of the man being killed.

“And tonight I just got word, the person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” a woman with a megaphone shouts. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held it’s own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi.”

“If ya’ll are not angry, you’re not paying attention. If ya’ll are not angry, you’re not with me! Everybody needs to realize what’s going on in the community. Our community can hold its own without the police,” the woman said. “We can take out the trash on our own. I am not sad that a f***king fascist died tonight!”

The crowd then cheered.

A few hours after the man was shot to death, protesters were dancing and apparently, “the energy here is joyous now.”

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released, and Portland Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Joey Gibson, the founder of Patriot Prayer, reacted to Saturday’s shooting death in Portland.

“I can’t say much right now. All I can do is verify that he was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer,” Gibson said, according to USA Today.

Patriot Prayer describes its organization as “using the power of love and prayer to fight the corruption both in the government and citizen levels that seek to gain power through division and deception.” Patriot Prayer has participated in pro-Trump rallies since at least 2017, according to the Star Tribune.

“If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said. “This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

