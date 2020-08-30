http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7teibOnPERY/

Brad Alberts, the CEO of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, said that his team is losing a growing number of season ticket holders over the team’s vocal support of Black Lives Matter.

But, losing customers does not appear to be a big enough reason for Alberts to change anything.

“But we/I stand by our organization’s commitment and support our players 100% to express their views,” Alberts said according to the Dallas Morning News.

Alberts added that the loss was both from individual fans and companies that had previously purchased season tickets. But he hastened to add that they had not lost any advertisers.

The NHL went all-in on Black Lives Matter with a league statement on Thursday published after cancelling its games.

“Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences,” the league said in a statement. “The NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice.

“We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society,” the statement continued.

In response to the cancellations, Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said he was 100 percent behind the players who wanted to protest.

“We’re all against the social injustice and racial discrimination that’s going on around the world. If our players think that this is the best way that they can support that, then they have our full support and we are proud of the stance that they have taken,” he said according to the paper.

The Stars also became the first NHL team to protest during the national anthem when the players took a knee on August 3.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

