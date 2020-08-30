https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dc-marxist-block-party-is-fine-but-thou-shalt-not-attend-a-funeral/
My mentor and father figure died alone in a hospital room on July 28 and saw no visitors for the last 2 weeks of his life, but throwing a block party is perfectly fine. I’m so sick of all of this. pic.twitter.com/XoeoUhrWKV
— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 29, 2020
