It is now becoming evident that this election will either mean the end of the Democratic party and the nation’s socialist left in general, or it will mean an end to the country. Events are spinning out of control, with word this early morning that a Trump supporter was murdered on the streets of Portland.

The video is another from journalist Tim Pool on what is currently happening on the left. In many ways, he epitomizes what is taking place with the other side of the political spectrum away from us on the pro-liberty right. Like many others from the #WalkAway Campaign and others, those who truly value freedom are leaving the left.

The noise we’re all hearing is the disintegration of the Democratic party. They welcomed in the mob of the authoritarian socialist left, and now it is consuming them. Their contradictory stances on the “peaceful” arson and looting will soon be their downfall. Try as they might, they cannot control the mob they have unleashed on everyone else. Neither can they spin this as our fault.

The Bill of Rights and the 2nd amendment: A wall against mob rule.

Every national socialist movement of the left has always begun with the deprivation of basic human rights. Free speech and the common sense human right of self defense are always the first targets.

It is becoming evident that this time around it’s going to be different. The genius of the founding fathers was to enumerate these rights. Despite their attempts to play games with weasel words and phrases such as the deliberately undefined term “Assault Weapon”, it’s becoming evident that is just a deception to deprive everyone of their basic human rights.

People are waking up to the danger to the left’s socialist national agenda, in particular that of gun confiscation. Mr. Pool at the 22-minute mark makes the point that the left has refused to stop the mob and bolster the police, while continuing to obsess over gun confiscation.

He says this is where they lost him. While he used to not see the value of being armed, the looting and rioting has changed his mind like millions of others. They now see the value in the common sense human right of self-defense, and now with the left’s attempts at gaining power with gun confiscation. This will backfire on them and drive even more people away.

Welcoming the politically homeless.

We will finish this up with a word for many on our side: The Pro-liberty Right. While we may not agree with everything those disaffected from the left believe. But it is becoming obvious that they are sick of the left’s moves towards the pure insanity of authoritarian socialism.

We all are on the side that values liberty and individual rights. It’s time to build on those and welcome the politically homeless to our big tent.

For far too long the left has lied about who they are. They play games with words, falsely calling themselves ‘liberals’ and ‘progressives’ when that isn’t the case. They only care about gaining power and ruling over everyone else – the antithesis of being ‘liberal’ or in being favor of progress.

As the nation’s socialist left destroys itself, it’s becoming evident that there are two primary sides on the political spectrum. There is the sane 90% who prioritise liberty over control, who want to just be left alone. Then there are the authoritarian socialists of the tyrannical ten percent who prioritise control over liberty, who want to micromanage everyone’s life for them.

For our part, we have to welcome them in. Many of the homeless have lamented that no one from our sided talks to them. We use the ‘liberal’, ‘lib’, and other terms as a pejorative when it is unnecessary and harmful to our common interest in freedom. It’s high time that we of the Pro-Liberty side welcome true liberals and others who are politically homeless to the right side of the political spectrum – where they belong.

