On Saturday’s AM Joy, MSNBC fill-in host Zerlina Maxwell conspired with radical leftist authors Jon Meacham and Brittney Cooper to spew hatred towards President Trump and his supporters. Maxwell set up Cooper to go on an insane rant by accusing Trump of “brutally treating black and brown people.” Cooper responded with vile, woke rhetoric that claiming Trump supporters are “rooted in racism” and “a desire for power at the expense of everyone who is black and brown.”

Maxwell began the Democratic propaganda by encouraging Meacham to go on a partisan rant against Trump:

MAXWELL: So John, I – I want to go to you first and just ask about as a historian what your gut reaction was to this week seeing the President after four days of pomp and circumstance, you know, violating the Hatch Act all over the place, staging his acceptance speech at the White House. What is the significance of that historically? MEACHAM: It’s — I hope it’s our bottom. I hope we don’t go any farther below that. It’s a remarkable moment of blending the emblems and sanctity of governance with the business — necessary business of partisan politics. And that has — those two things have been kept porously separate, but separate, for centuries. And basically, President Trump, predictably alas, has confused his own personality. He has taken his own narcissism and forced it to the center of the life of the nation and when you stand on the South Lawn of the White House which is in many ways sacred ground in American life, and you make a partisan speech, you turn it – you genuinely turn it into a Republican event.

Meacham also accused Trump of “weaponizing his own narcissism,” which Maxwell enthused over: “Weaponizing his own narcissism is such an interesting way to put that.”

The very woke Maxwell then inspired Cooper to go on her deranged rant:

MAXWELL: When you — when you have on the one hand the President who’s caging people he’s claiming are violating federal laws, even though they’re seeking asylum, who’s encouraging brutal treatment of black people by police officers, even if they’re not committing crimes. What — what’s your reaction to the fact that you have the President violating the law and then brutally treating black and brown people who he deems law — lawbreakers? COOPER: Look, President Trump is a lawless person. We knew he was lawless before he got into office. We had very good indicators that he had sexually assaulted women. So many people around him have been – taken hits and gone to jail because they committed crimes on his behalf. The President is a criminal. He has no respect for the rule of law. He understands this job as basically a money grab to support the Trump organization and his own individual pockets. And part of the challenge we have as a nation is that a significant swath of Americans still support Donald Trump. They support his vision of America. And that is rooted in racism. It is rooted in a desire for power at the expense of everyone who is black and brown. And so what we have in this problem is – is a – is a spiritual kind of tyranny of the worst impulses — you know Dr. Meacham said you know narcissism – you know sort of weaponizing narcissism. That’s a spiritual problem. It’s a – it’s a problem of our own kind of — sort of moral crumbling that’s happening in our faces.

Tara Reade may have something to say about Joe Biden’s regard for the law when it comes to sexual assault.

Since nothing is sacred to Democratic shills, Maxwell and Cooper enveloped the hatred of Trump supporters into the death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman with Maxwell saying being black in 2020 America is defined by “grief and pain and loss.”

Cooper replied that black Americans are “deeply grieving” since Black Panther served to push back against “a cultural project that denies the black humanity every step of the way, when black people are being shot down in the streets, when we’re being told that we are criminals and that our lives are unworthy of protection or care.”

In tears, Cooper added: “We fight for this democracy more than most people fight for it every day. We believe in the American project so much more than the citizens that we see on the right and frankly I think many black Americans are overwhelmed and devastated today.”

MSNBC is not a news network but a forum for crazed pundits to spout nonsensical, woke Democratic propaganda.

10:09:16 AM ZERLINA MAXWELL: Joining me now is Jon Meacham author of His Truth is Marching On and Brittney Cooper, author of Eloquent Rage. Thank you so much for being here this morning. BRITTNEY COOPER (AUTHOR AND PROFESSOR OF WOMEN’S, GENDER, & AFRICANA STUDIES): My pleasure. JON MEACHAM (AUTHOR OF HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON): Thank you. MAXWELL: So Jon, I – I want to go to you first and just ask about, as a historian, what your gut reaction was to this week seeing the President after four days of pomp and circumstance, you know, violating the Hatch Act all over the place, staging his acceptance speech at the White House. What is the significance of that historically? MEACHAM: It’s — I hope it’s our bottom. I hope we don’t go any farther below that. It’s a remarkable moment of blending the emblems and sanctity of governance with the business — necessary business of partisan politics. And that has — those two things have been kept porously separate, but separate, for centuries. And basically, President Trump, predictably alas, has confused his own personality. He has taken his own narcissism and forced it to the center of the life of the nation and when you stand on the South Lawn of the White House, which is in many ways sacred ground in American life, and you make a partisan speech, you turn it – you genuinely turn it into a Republican event. You’re mixing things that in a democracy that is tenuous. We’re – we’re a complicated and provisional experiment as you were just talking about in another context with — with Congressmen — Congresswoman Demings. You — we have to be eternally vigilant about making sure that the whole is important than the individual. That is the nation is more important than the temporary occupant of the White House. And what you saw this week was President Trump once again weaponizing his own narcissism. MAXWELL: Weaponizing his own narcissism is such an interesting way to put that. Brittany, in terms of the Hatch Act, that is a law. And so it — it’s not, you know, to John’s point, simply violating norms historically but also literally violating federal statute. Or at least not in the President’s case — encouraging staffers to do so. When you — when you have on the one hand the President who’s caging people he’s claiming are violating federal laws, even though they’re seeking asylum, who’s encouraging brutal treatment of black people by police officers, even if they’re not committing crimes. What — what’s your reaction to the fact that you have the President violating the law and then brutally treating black and brown people who he deems law — lawbreakers? COOPER: Look, President Trump is a lawless person. We knew he was lawless before he got into office. We had very good indicators that he had sexually assaulted women. So many people around him have been – taken hits and gone to jail because they committed crimes on his behalf. The President is a criminal. He has no respect for the rule of law. He understands this job as basically a money grab to support the Trump organization and his own individual pockets. And part of the challenge we have as a nation is that a significant swath of Americans still support Donald Trump. They support his vision of America. And that is rooted in racism. It is rooted in a desire for power at the expense of everyone who is black and brown. And so what we have in this problem is – is a – is a spiritual kind of tyranny of the worst impulses — you know Dr. Meacham said you know narcissism – you know sort of weaponizing narcissism. That’s a spiritual problem. It’s a – it’s a problem of our own kind of — sort of moral crumbling that’s happening in our faces. And it’s a question for us about whether we will continue to stand by and watch this happen or whether we will fight back. The thing that irritates me about Republicans is that they scream and yell at black protesters about how we must respect the rule of law when the entire governance of the last four years has been all about a cruel mocking of the notion of the rule of law. MAXWELL: I think that’s such an important point. I want to pivot a bit towards really what I think as black Americans we’re experiencing in the year 2020 which is grief and pain and loss. Not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic, not just because like every other year the police are shooting and killing black people in the street, but also because we just lost Chadwick Boseman, who played so many memorable characters including Black Panther. Brittany, I just want to ask you for — for — your reflection on really the pain and grief that black America is in as this country and its Democratic — the pillars of it’s — our democracy are seemingly crumbling. COOPER: Yeah. Chadwick Boseman was our shining star and, you know, he was a superhero. Not just in the movies, but in his life. In his fight against cancer. The ability to — to have a black superhero character at the movies in 2018 gave black folks so much joy. It was a — Black Panther was a movie that really brought together this longstanding conversation about our relationship to the African diaspora and to — our — our roots and the places we were rich from and brought here and it staged an important cultural conversation and did it with a beautiful representation of black life. Chad – Chadwick Boseman was an amazing actor. He was a – my — my fellow alum of Howard University. I’m super proud of that. And we are deeply, deeply grieving today because these representations they don’t just — they’re not just movies for us when – when there’s a cultural project that denies the black humanity every step of the way. When black people are being shot down in the streets. When we’re being told that we are criminals and that our lives are unworthy of protection or care to see ourselves — it becomes heightened – it becomes an experience of heightened importance. And so Black Panther was not just a movie. All of the roles that he played were not just movies. They were cultural experiences that affirmed the depths and possibility of our humanity. And – and part of what it feels like in 2020 is that we are losing the people that help us to get up every day and fight again because they show the best of us. And, you know, black people need a break. [CRYING] We need a break. We deserve a break. We fight for this democracy more than most people fight for it every day. We believe in the American project so much more than the citizens that we see on the right and frankly I think many black Americans are overwhelmed and devastated today. And, you know, I hope that — I hope that our country learns as Doc Rivers said to love us with half of the love that we for it and I hope that we can fight to achieve a world where black life is not cut short because of so many health challenges that beset us. And so I send my love to Chadwick Boseman’s family and his loved ones and all of us in black America who mourn today. MAXWELL: Thank you so much, Brittney Cooper. I think so many of us out there relate to everything you just said in terms of the pain that we feel as American citizens.

