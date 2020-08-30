https://www.dailywire.com/news/desperate-michael-moore-warns-left-enthusiasm-in-trumps-base-is-off-the-charts

On Friday, leftist filmmaker Michael Moore warned his audience on Facebook that the support among President Trump’s base is so strong Trump could win the November presidential election, stating that Trump’s base support is “OFF THE CHARTS.’

Moore wrote:

Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie. In Minnesota, it’s 47-47. In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points. Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?

“The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states— but not Michigan,” Moore continued. “Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

Two days before his desperate cry for help to defeat Trump, Moore wrote confidently:

I’M VOTING FOR JOE BIDEN BECAUSE I DON’T BELIEVE HIM. On June 18th, 2019, at a high-end campaign fundraiser on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Joe Biden tried to win over wealthy donors and top bankers by assuring them that “nothing would fundamentally change” under a Biden presidency. He was reinforcing the idea that he’s the moderate, status quo candidate that would not rock the boat or challenge the power of the 1% while in the White House. Nothing would fundamentally change??? … First of all, EVERYTHING has fundamentally changed. The pandemic has exposed the cruel and unsustainable economic, health care and political systems in America. Nothing will ever be the same again. And the police murder of George Floyd has once again exposed racial inequality and the plight of Black Americans, and has sparked a rebellion that is the largest protest movement in American history. There is no turning back. Biden and Harris will be inheriting a failed state on January 20, 2021, and milquetoast, moderate, half-measures will not come nearly close to meeting the demands of the people and the demands of the moment. With a failing economy, a failing healthcare system, the political winds shifting left, and a strong and growing Squad in Congress, Biden and Harris can be forced to make bigger, bolder and more progressive changes than they were planning. History, political reality, emergencies and the fired up and organized political left can be and must be a force in this election and on the day Biden/Harris are sworn in.

