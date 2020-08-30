https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/battlegrounds-electoral-college-democracy-institute/2020/08/30/id/984555

A new poll predicts a landslide victory for President Donald Trump this November.

Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 3 percentage points in the latest Democracy Institute/Sunday Express poll 48%-45%, with pollsters predicting Trump will rout Biden in delegates, 309-229, as the president holds a lead over the former vice president in the swing states of Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“Although Biden remains in a competitive race with Donald Trump, and may well do so until election day, his support isn’t growing,” said Democracy Institute director Patrick Basham, who believes Biden has already hit his “high watermark.”

“And, tellingly, almost all of the issues that matter most to voters are trending in President Trump’s favor.”

Thirty-seven percent of Americans surveyed by DI said law and order was the top political issue, while 27% said they were concerned about the economy and keeping their current job or getting a new one.

“In any political campaign, there’s a moment that tells you which way the electoral wind is blowing,” Basham told the Express. “That moment arrived on Wednesday. Joe Biden restated his support for peaceful protests but, crucially, condemned the violence that has come to dominate the monthslong nationwide protest movement.

“When a candidate changes his tune three quarters of the way through a race, it is not because he knows he holds a winning hand.

“He does so because the electoral ground is shifting beneath his feet.”

Polling by DI has previously predicted both the 2016 U.S. election and Brexit.

The Express did not publish the poll methodology, but noted DI polling has tended to be more favorable to the president than most U.S. media polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

