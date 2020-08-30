https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/disgusting-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-blames-president-trump-trump-supporter-gunned-leftist-rioter-cold-blood-video/

Here are the rules according to Democrats and by extension the fake news media:

** If a leftist rioter is killed by a conservative — Trump is to blame.

** If a Trump supporter is killed by a leftist rioter — Trump is to blame.

Last night Trump supporter Jay Bishop was identified today as the victim in last night’s shooting in Portland, Oregon.

Jay Bishop was gunned down in cold blood by far left rioter Michael Reinoehl.

A #patriot was killed by the terroist organization #antifa @MrAndyNgo I believe I am accurate that Jay Bishop died on the scene@realDonaldTrump we need action now pic.twitter.com/2ZyrVe1yE5 — TheLukeHolland (@mike_braxton78) August 30, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses

The leftist rioters cheered Bishop’s death.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

On Friday Wheeler sent out a snarky letter to the president attacking him for offering to send in federal officers to put a stop to the violence.

Wheeler refused the president’s offer.

On Sunday Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference after the murder of Trump supporter Jay Bishop.

Mayor Wheeler went off on a tirade and blamed the murder of the Trump supporter on President Trump.

Portland Mayor @tedwheeler blames President Trump for the violence in his city: “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It’s you who have created the hate and the division.” pic.twitter.com/pjfbrt1OTR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 30, 2020

The President tore into Wheeler today:

Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

….He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Progressives now want Wheeler to resign.

Not once did Ted Wheeler put the blame on the leftist who gunned down this man in cold blood.

Are we sure Ted Wheeler is not Antifa?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

