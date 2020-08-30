https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dni-ratcliffe-several-people-several-offices-leaked-classified-info-several-media-outlets-russia-nonsense-video/

DNI John Ratcliffe joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday.

This was his first interview since being sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

DNI Ratcliffe told Maria why he was forced to send written briefings to Congress — too many lawmakers (Democrats) were leaking!

DNI John Ratcliffe: Within minutes of one of those briefings ending a number of members of Congress went to a number of publications and leaked classified information again, for political purposes, to create a narrative that simply isn’t true. That somehow Russia is a greater national security threat than China. So I’m going to keep the promises I made. I’m going to continue to follow the law. I’m going to continue to keep Congress informed. But we’ve had a pandemic of information being leaked out of the intelligence community and I’m going to take the measures to make sure that that stops.

Democrats are only upset that DNI Ratcliffe is making it harder for them to leak more Russia BS.

What a completely bankrupt party.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

