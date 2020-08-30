http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_MhcHHJX4dA/dont-let-the-mob-win.php

That is the theme of this nuclear ad by Tom Cotton, which is going live in Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. The violent mobs of Antifa and BLM need to be hung around the neck of the Democratic Party, and this ad goes a long way toward that end:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEW Tom Cotton ad going live in Wisconsin and Minnesota tonight pic.twitter.com/SVv6J4nVPI — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 30, 2020

Note, too, the importance of Minnesota and Wisconsin as battleground states. Although, to be fair, if President Trump carries Minnesota it probably means the election isn’t close.

