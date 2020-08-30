http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/_MhcHHJX4dA/dont-let-the-mob-win.php

That is the theme of this nuclear ad by Tom Cotton, which is going live in Minnesota and Wisconsin tonight. The violent mobs of Antifa and BLM need to be hung around the neck of the Democratic Party, and this ad goes a long way toward that end:

Note, too, the importance of Minnesota and Wisconsin as battleground states. Although, to be fair, if President Trump carries Minnesota it probably means the election isn’t close.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...