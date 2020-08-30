https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/30/dude-wtaf-adam-schiff-for-brains-claiming-russia-is-exploiting-black-lives-matter-to-help-trump-win-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/

And Adam Schiff wonders why Trump once called him Adam Schitt.

The dude is just ridiculous.

Claiming Russians are manipulating Black Lives Matter to make them more violent and help Trump win. What the absolute EFF is this guy on?

Adam Schiff to CNN: “We need to make sure [protests] are peaceful, as they largely have been, and there aren’t these incidents of violence. In terms of what the Russians are doing … four years ago [they] exploited black lives matter. They set up their own false flags online.” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 30, 2020

Wha?

Huh?

Seriously?!

Folks, if you were wondering how the Democratic Party feels about the 2020 Election this, right here, says it all.

Not good.

Not good at all.

And to think, they thought these riots would help them?

If the narrative is to push “the Russians are exploiting BLM” – this is arguably a profoundly ludicrous strategy. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 30, 2020

Profoundly ludicrous is a nice way of saying batsh*t stupid and insane.

Joe’s just classier than we are.

Should have added this for context: https://t.co/hE91451Btm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 30, 2020

Nobody gives a shiznit about Russia, Adam.

But you go with that winning strategy.

Heh.

Why is there NEVER any consequences for sitting members of Congress when they lie on TV, in the well of the House, or in committee hearings, etc? I would take a censure at this point. Most, if not all, politicians lie but come on! Adam Schiff’s lying has cost the taxpayers. — Just June (@MissJitter) August 30, 2020

JFC, let’s ignore what’s actually happening, and focus on something that’s been discredited multiple times. — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) August 30, 2020

We are still waiting on Adams Schiff ample evidence of Russia collusion….We are also waiting on the transcripts from the micheal atkerson basement hearings from Schiff that he refuses to release — Dicey631 (@dicey631) August 30, 2020

For the love of God… — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) August 30, 2020

Once a Schiff Head, always a Schiff Head.

***

Related:

‘It really IS true … ’Brit Hume takes ridiculous troll claiming NY an NJ are the only ones who handled COVID successfully apart as only he can

Sucks to be them! Michael Moore gets SUPER honest about Trump winning in November and the Left just can’t DEAL

‘Enron-level SCANDAL’: Jordan Schachtel rains on the Left’s ‘Trump let COVID kill people’ parade with damningly updated CDC data

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

