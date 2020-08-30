https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/30/enron-level-scandal-jordan-schachtel-rains-on-the-lefts-trump-let-covid-kill-people-parade-with-damningly-updated-cdc-data/

So are we listening to the CDC today or no?

We forget which experts we’re allowed to pay attention to or use for guidance when it comes to getting back to our normal, everyday lives. Seems anytime the experts say something good or supportive of ‘normal,’ the Left poo-poos them or accuses Trump of manipulating the data.

And since this ‘data’ is a pretty big freakin’ deal, we’re fairly certain it won’t go anywhere.

The chatter circulating social media is accurate: CDC has reported that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States occurred in people w/out any comorbidities. Remember, the real # is significantly lower, given US standard for recording COVID deaths.https://t.co/qW3ShIrnnj pic.twitter.com/DYQT2aJK95 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 30, 2020

6% strictly due to the virus.

That’s less than H1N1. You know, the virus they didn’t shut the country down over?

Grrrrrr.

We already know that thousands of people in the US who died of completely unrelated circumstances have been listed as COVID deaths. If they had no preconditions, they could be listed in this 6%. Conclusion: If you’re healthy & in shape, COVID-19 is not at all a threat to you. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) August 30, 2020

Like any other virus. If you’re in relatively good health, you’ll be fine.

So open the freakin’ country already.

All of it.

I’ve been writing in this for a long time. You journalists need to start interviewing medical billers. They’ve known about this the whole time. https://t.co/nEmJ4E2EDp pic.twitter.com/3PotpTDixl — BKnight (@BKnight561) August 30, 2020

They’ve known about this the whole time.

As have most Americans.

We basically knew this in February, from Italy’s data. — TaoistIndividualist (@ganthbaker) August 30, 2020

Yup.

Medical billing contracts receive 5% for every bill that is issued by the provider. Therefore there’s zero incentive for them to even speak out because Covid tacks on a significant pricing increase for them. But they’ve known about it. This is an Enron-level scandal. — BKnight (@BKnight561) August 30, 2020

Paying MORE for COVID deaths.

And the country has been footing the bill in more ways than one.

