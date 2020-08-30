https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/exclusive-poll-trump-handed-huge-boost-as-biden-makes-major-mistake/

1). BREAKING: Democracy Institute shows Trump up nationally and in battlegrounds: National Popular Vote:

Trump 48

Biden 45 Battlegrounds of FL, IA, MI, MN, PA

Trump 49

Biden 42 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

Trump is on course for a clear victory in the US Presidential election after he opened up a three point lead over Joe Biden in an exclusive poll for the Sunday Express.

According to the latest monthly Democracy Institute (DI)/ Sunday Express poll President Trump has 48 percent of the popular support over former Vice President Biden’s 45 percent.

In the key swing states the gap is even bigger with 49 percent for Trump to 42 percent for Biden giving the incumbent US President an almost unassailable seven point lead.

Since the DI poll in August – a crucial month which saw the Democrat and Republican conventions – the President has gained a point in the swing states while his opponent has lost a point.

Significantly, the latest poll shows that 21 percent were positively influenced to vote Trump after the Republican convention but a negligible eight percent were inspired to vote Biden after the Democrat convention.

Trump is set to win in Minnesota 48 to 45, Florida 47 to 44 and New Hampshire, where he just held a major rally, 47 to 43.

It also appears clear that US voters have already made up their minds with a mere 3 percent of Trump voters and 9 percent of Biden supporters suggesting they could have a change of heart on polling day on November 3.

Patrick Basham, the director of the Democracy Institute, said that the polls confirm that the Democrats completely misread the effect of the Black Lives Matter protests and the desire of Americans to restore law and order in the wake of riots and anarchic protests.

He said: “In any political campaign, there’s a moment that tells you which way the electoral wind is blowing. In this year’s American presidential campaign, that moment arrived on Wednesday.

The Democracy Institute poll is out — “DONALD TRUMP is on course for a clear victory in the US Presidential election after he opened up a three point lead over Joe Biden in an exclusive poll for the Sunday Express”: https://t.co/Anz0HqRwAA — Cotto/Gottfried (@CottoGottfried) August 30, 2020

“So, Biden finally acted; but, has the law and order horse already bolted the political stable? Our polling evidence suggests most definitely that it has, as two-thirds of voters still say Biden hasn’t been critical enough of the riots.” https://t.co/qHDHFSisIQ — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 30, 2020

7). Again here is link for the Democracy Institute https://t.co/98uXtOIGr5 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

Trump takes 10 point lead with independents…

See all the bookie odds aggregated here…

Bookie odds are now tied…

Betting odds are now virtually tied for the 2020 presidential election. • Biden: 50.6%

• Trump: 49.1% Biden was leading 61-37 just one month ago. 👉🏻 https://t.co/ad6tOK1BHj pic.twitter.com/fYdjHK9iRi — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 30, 2020

Joe Biden experiencing cognitive decline…

16. From DI Poll: “Do you think Joe Biden is experiencing some form of cognitive decline, such as the early stages of dementia?” Yes = 59% No = 40% Don’t know = 1% — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) August 30, 2020

Tweets by PollWatch2020

