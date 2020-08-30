https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/father-of-teen-killed-near-autonomous-zone-files-3-billion-in-claims/

SEATTLE, WA – Politicians allowed a group of violent anarchists to take over a 6-block area of Seattle.

Some called it the CHOP, others, the CHAZ. Whatever they called it, the area was a haven for lawlessness.

The leaders blocked off the streets. They prevented people from walking through the area if they didn’t want them there.

They extorted business owners for “safety”. The terrorized residents. People were brutally attacked.

Some lost their lives. One of those people was Lorenzo Anderson, a 19-year-old black man.

And the politician’s allowed it to happen. Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, said that the zone was patriotic. She said that “it could be the summer of love.”

Tell that to Horace Anderson. He is Lorenzo’s father.

Mr. Anderson is suing the city of Seattle, King County, and the state of Washington for $1B each. He is seeking $3B total. His attorney has filed wrongful death claims against each of the entities.

“We don’t exactly know where blame lies so we’re putting all the entities on notice and will begin the discovery process and flush out justice,” attorney Evan M. Oshan, told The Seattle Times.

The Associated Press reported that Anderson’s mother, Donnitta Sinclair Martin is also filing a suit against the city for an undisclosed amount.

Her claim was based on the belief that officials allowed the zone to be created and that police and fire officials failed to protect or medically assist her son.

Keep in mind, responding officers were prevented from entering the area by the crowds of people.

Some told officers that Anderson had already been transported to the hospital, where he died. After the 911 call, paramedics were staged nearby, but also could not enter the dangerous area until police had it secured.

The city’s Department of Finance and Administrative Service, along with the county Department of Executive Services have acknowledged receipt of the claims filed by Horace Anderson, but refused to comment, citing policies regarding comments on pending claims.

Washington’s Department of Enterprise Services said they have not received anything as of yet.

The autonomous zone where Lorenzo was killed was founded as part of the Black Lives Matter protests that started after the death of George Floyd. Two of the central themes of those protests have been “defunding the police” and “Democrats love us, Trump is evil.”

Ironically, Anderson received a call from the President.

“Incredibly, Donald Trump called me. The President of the United States called me and talked to me today. He gave his condolences, and me, I’m not a political guy. I told him, ‘Nobody likes you.’ I’m real. But I will tell you on this camera, Donald Trump called me and he didn’t have to call me.”

He had not heard from the mayor or the governor after his son’s death.

“It’s like they didn’t care, it didn’t matter. I haven’t heard from the mayor, from the police department. No city. Nobody.”

Here is the latest that we had reported on Anderson’s death and the pursuit of the suspect who allegedly fled the state.

SEATTLE, WA –He’s accused of murdering someone in the CHOP / CHAZ zone. Now police know who he is… they just don’t know where to find him.

Police have identified and charged a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson, who was one of the people murder in Seattle’s CHOP/CHAZ while it was in full swing. However, police have still not apprehended the suspect in question.

New details:

Murder charges filed against teen (Marcel Levon Long) – in fatal shooting inside the #CHOP

Prosecutors approve a warrant for $2 million for Long.https://t.co/WvGBhVPkSF#KOMONews #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/wd8n16LRSy — Ryan Yamamoto KOMO (@YamsTV) August 6, 2020

Police say that 18-year-old Marcel Levon Long is the man responsible for killing Anderson on June 20th while the unchecked CHAZ/CHOP was still ongoing in Seattle. Authorities apparently likened Long as a suspect one day after the shooting, but have been unable to catch up with him since the identification of him as a person of interest.

Now police have officially charged the suspected and have reason to believe that he has fled the state to avoid arrest and prosecution.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office stated that they have high-quality video surveillance of what appears to be the moments before Long gunned down the 19-year-old near Cal Anderson Park.

Police say that Long produced a handgun after an interaction with Anderson and began following the victim while he tried to walk away from whatever confrontation was ongoing.

Investigators believe there may have been a longstanding feud of sorts between the suspect and the victim, with Long catching up with Anderson and allegedly getting into a fist fight with him and later firing his gun twice at the victim.

Charges have been filed against Marcel Levon Long for allegedly murdering Lorenzo Anderson in the CHOP It’s worth noting that Kshama Sawant blamed the violence in the CHOP on white supremacists.https://t.co/hTENhJtqsa — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) August 6, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant went immediately for pegging “right-wing hate & violence” as being responsible for the murder of Anderson. Based upon the suspect at-large, that theory seems to be debunked.

Right-wing hate & violence has grown dramatically with Donald Trump. If this killing turns out to be a right-wing attack, Trump bears direct responsibility. He has fomented reactionary hatred specifically against the CHOP, even threatened to send militaryhttps://t.co/MZnxGPftFx — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 20, 2020

Law Enforcement Today has been following the details on this investigation for some time. Here’s our previous report as the investigation was still developing.

_

In the weeks following the murder of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., a grieving father was left with more questions than answers – and he’s not even received a single word or condolence from the very city’s mayor that allowed CHOP to run amok which led to a young man being killed.

The father of Horace Lorenzo Anderson Jr., a 19-year-old shot and killed in Seattle in a police-free zone formed amid protests over police killing of George Floyd, says he got a condolence call from Trump yesterday.https://t.co/d7UUef23df — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2020

Yet, President Donald Trump personally reached out to this grieving father on July 2nd – on the day that father buried his son.

The 50-year-old father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., stated the following about the interaction with the president:

“Incredibly, Donald Trump called me. The President of the United States called me today. He gave his condolences, and me, I’m not a political guy. I told him, ‘Nobody like you.’ I’m real. Donald Trump called me and he didn’t have to call me.”

Hundreds were said to have gathered during the services held in Kent, Washington on July 2nd. The father of the slain young man described the pain he’s be experiencing while coping with the loss of his son:

“I haven’t been able to sleep. I wake up in the middle of the night. I go look for him. He ain’t there.”

Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jr. left behind his father, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Sr. Remember his sleepless face, his tears, and his pleas that PEACE replace anger, division, and violence. No father should have to bury his son. 🙏Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/EJ0d6FwYnA — Kyrie Remark (@KyrieRemark) July 1, 2020

Anderson Jr. was shot dead on June 20th, yet the CHOP area in Seattle where he was killed was virtually left undisturbed for weeks after. When the shooting occurred, neither police nor paramedics responded to the area, citing concerns over the occupants present at the time.

Young Anderson’s father was deeply troubled at how his son was simply hauled off by those present at CHOP, who delivered him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead:

“My son, he needed help. And they shouldn’t be picking kids up and throwing them in their trunk and taking them to the hospital. The paramedics should have been there. The police should have been there.”

During an appearance on Fox New’s show Hannity on July 1st, Anderson Sr. commented on how there wasn’t any communication from officials about his son’s murder in the weeks that followed:

“It’s like they didn’t care, it didn’t matter. I haven’t heard from the mayor from the police department. No city. Nobody.”

This is absolutely heartbreaking and one of the most powerful interviews I’ve seen. I’ll not forget Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr. and his son, Jr. This man didn’t get a briefing. He has to bury his son who died in the streets of America as a civilian in Seattle. Life is treasure.🙏 pic.twitter.com/BrHLULXS9M — Bonnie Chambers (@BonnieC919) July 2, 2020

The victim’s cousin, 19-year-old Abrionna Anderson, said the following about her cousin during the services held on July 2nd:

“I have no other friends like that, honestly. Every day we were together. My home was his second home and it’s so heartbreaking to me.”

To date, there have been no arrests made with regard to the murder of Anderson Jr., with no indication if there are any suspects or persons of interest with the case.

While the CHOP area has been cleared out since the murder last month, it’s unclear how much evidence was gathered or preserved following the young man’s death.

The existence of the CHOP/CHAZ zone should have never gone on as long as it did, while Mayor Durkan described it as the “summer of love” on June 11th, a father had to watch a situation go unchecked for nearly two weeks after his son was murdered.

We at Law Enforcement Today would like to extend our prayers to this father. No father should have to lose their son like this, but to be kept in the dark without so much as a call from officials for nearly weeks is simply abhorrent.

—

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost.

Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

