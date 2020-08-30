https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/feds-have-opened-probe-funders-organizers-far-left-violence-homeland-chief-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Justice Department is investigating the funders and organizers of far-left violent riots that have rocked America’s cities this summer, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says.

Federal investigators are “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country,” Wolf told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

“I wish that was in a little quicker fashion,” Wolf added while emphasizing “this president is committed to holding individuals accountable.”

Wolfe said he has talked with Attorney General Bill Barr about the probe, adding some individuals who have played a part in Portland’s four months of rioting have moved on to other parts of the country to export the violence.

“We have seen them in D.C., in Sacramento, and elsewhere,” he said. “They are organized. We have seen similar tactics being used from Portland and other cities across the country as well.”

Wolf said his department is assisting the FBI and DOJ in the probe.

“We are making sure that the investigations that we are involved in, we are getting that information over to the FBI, to those criminal investigators that are doing their job” he said.

Wolf’s comments come after some GOP members of Congress, including Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, have increased pressure on DOJ to follow the money and organizers facilitating the nationwide rioting.

