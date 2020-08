https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/hold-legendary-georgetown-hoya-basketball-coach-john-thompson-dead-78?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Georgetown University coach John Thompson, the first black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died. He was 78

His death was announced in a family statement released Monday on Twitter by the Georgetown Hoyas team.

