A married couple from Arizona near-simultaneously came out to one another as lesbian and transsexual respectively, and now intend to live as a lesbian couple. Two years later, their son also came out as gay.

In 2016, 38 year-old Sean Barrett told his wife, 37 year-old Jenni Barrett, that he is in the process of transitioning to become a woman, expecting it to be the end of his relationship, according to the Daily Mail. However, Jenni then came out to her husband that she was in fact a lesbian, and would thus prefer him to be a woman than to remain a man. They agreed to go ahead with Sean’s transition, and continue their married lives as a lesbian couple.

“I’d come to realize why I’d always been so drawn to her, it was because of who she was on the inside – a woman – and not her shell,” Jenni told the Daily Mail.

The couple have two children, aged 11 and 13. The older child, Morgan, reacted to the news by himself coming out as gay in 2018. Jenni described this bizarre scenario as her son becoming his “true authentic self”. Jenni now claims her other son, Toby, feels “left out” by being the only non-LBTQ member of the family.

“We’re so proud of our LGBT family, although we do always say that, after Morgan came out in 2018, Toby must feel left out,” she said. “He jokes that he’s going to have to come out as bisexual to fit in!”

Sean Barrett now goes by the name Sarah Barrett, and has undergone breast augmentation and hormone therapy, including testosterone blockings and estrogen. He is planning to have gender reassignment surgery in 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pushing back the operation.

The couple are both public school teachers, and met while undergoing teacher training at Arizona State University. Jenni noted how even before coming out as transsexual, Sean often clandestinely wore women’s clothing.

“Sarah would come home with a pair of silk pajamas, clearly for women, and ask if it was weird if she wore them,” Jenni stated. “She started buying a lot of clothes like that, which were on the edge of what is seen as male or female.”

Jenni noticed the strange behavior, but they did not talk about it initially.

“Slowly, she started replacing her boxer shorts with women’s lingerie – after a while getting rid of all her men’s underwear,” Jenni continued. “I didn’t say anything though. It was as if we’d both silently agreed not to discuss it – maybe it was some sort of survival method, who knows?”

The peculiar nature of the Barrett family reflects a desire by modern progressives to destroy the traditional family institution and replace it with radical new models.

