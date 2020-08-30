https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/glenn-beck-apologizes-misjudging-trump-2016-video/

Back in 2016, conservative talk host Glenn Beck was anti-Trump.

He even contributed to an issue of National Review devoted to conservatives who opposed Trump.

He is singing a different tune now.

From The Blaze:

Glenn Beck issues heartfelt apology to President Trump: ‘He proved me wrong at almost every turn’ TheBlaze founder and 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Beck issued a public apology to President Donald Trump for doubting him in 2016. Beck made the remarks amid the press surrounding the 2020 Republican National Convention. What are the details? In a series of tweets, the talk-show host wrote, “I am feeling so humbled this week. I feel truly horrible for the things I said and believed in 2016 about @realDonaldTrump. I believed the worst politically, which he proved me wrong at almost every turn. In the most dramatic cases (life/Israel/China/authoritarian).” Beck pointed out that the president deserves to be praised for his handling of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic… “I expected @realDonaldTrump to take control federally at the first opportunity. Here we are in a massive crisis. Bush ‘violated the free market to save the free market.’ Trump could have violated federalism to ‘save federalism’ yet he has stood firm through COVID.”

See Beck’s tweets below:

1). I am feeling so humbled this week. I feel truly horrible for the things I said and believed in 2016 about @realDonaldTrump . I believed the worst politically, which he proved me wrong at almost every turn. In the most dramatic cases (life/Israel/China/authoritarian) cont — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

2. I expected @realDonaldTrump to take control federally at the first opportunity. Here we are in a massive crisis. Bush ‘violated the free market to save the free market.’ Trump could have violated federalism to ‘save federalism’ yet he has stood firm through COVID. Con’t — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

3. But let me cut to the chase. I believed he actually didn’t care about people. When @realDonaldTrump called me after my fathers death, I assigned the motive to politics – AND SAID SO. What haunts me this week is how my words must have hit his children. How … con’t — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

4. Did I miss, the sharpness of my ‘judgement’ without consideration of family. Me? A guy who has lived it from his side. I wanted to end my interview with @realDonaldTrump son this week w/ a personal apology, who had spent 20 minutes with me as if we were old friends. Con’t — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

5. I didn’t want to embarrass myself in the end and failed to do the right thing again. I don’t regret my doubts or expressing my concern in 16, but the fact that I missed his humanity and was blind to his family. I said at the time, ‘I hope I am wrong and will…’ con’t — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

6. Will be the first to admit it.’I did. On air and personally to the president himself.But it was all about politics. I knew he loved his children and they him. What I failed to see, is the reason I think they love him. @realDonaldTrump is a loud New Yorker with a private heart — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 28, 2020

Beck talked about this on the air, too. See below:

[embedded content]

Good for Beck for admitting this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

