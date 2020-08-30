https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/glenn-beck-apologizes-misjudging-trump-2016-video/

Back in 2016, conservative talk host Glenn Beck was anti-Trump.

He even contributed to an issue of National Review devoted to conservatives who opposed Trump.

He is singing a different tune now.

From The Blaze:

TRENDING: Kyle Rittenhouse Was Working as a Lifeguard in Kenosha the Day of the Shooting, Went to Clean Vandalism at School After Work

Glenn Beck issues heartfelt apology to President Trump: ‘He proved me wrong at almost every turn’

TheBlaze founder and 2020 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Beck issued a public apology to President Donald Trump for doubting him in 2016.

Beck made the remarks amid the press surrounding the 2020 Republican National Convention.

What are the details?

In a series of tweets, the talk-show host wrote, “I am feeling so humbled this week. I feel truly horrible for the things I said and believed in 2016 about @realDonaldTrump. I believed the worst politically, which he proved me wrong at almost every turn. In the most dramatic cases (life/Israel/China/authoritarian).”

Beck pointed out that the president deserves to be praised for his handling of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic…

“I expected @realDonaldTrump to take control federally at the first opportunity. Here we are in a massive crisis. Bush ‘violated the free market to save the free market.’ Trump could have violated federalism to ‘save federalism’ yet he has stood firm through COVID.”

See Beck’s tweets below:

Beck talked about this on the air, too. See below:

[embedded content]

Good for Beck for admitting this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...