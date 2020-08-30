https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jimbanks-covid-19-riots/2020/08/30/id/984540

Amid civil unrest, the global coronavirus pandemic, and a congressional stalemate on a stimulus package, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is proposing a bill to block law-breaking rioters from receiving unemployment benefits.

The bill is called the “Support Peaceful Protest Act” in a preemptive strike against potential attacks on the legislation as being anti-protest. Banks’ bill seeks to hold criminal rioters and looters “financially liable for the cost of federal policing.”

“If you’re convicted of a crime that caused more manpower and law enforcement officers to deal with it, then perhaps you should be on the hook to pay for that,” Banks told WIBC-FM in Indianapolis, per Fox News.

“What we’re seeing happen in big cities and around the country are angry violent mobs showing up at federal properties, tearing down monuments on federal properties, especially in Washington, D.C., and it’s got to stop.”

Banks proposed the bill one day after tweeting about an anti-Trump protester outside the Republican National Convention holding up his middle fingers close to an elderly couple peacefully leaving the RNC on Thursday night.

Banks tweeted about the elderly couple and the reticence of Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in refusing to rebuke anti-Trump “mobs”:

“Hey @SpeakerPelosi, these are my constituents. They are good people. If you told these mobs to stop, I have a feeling they would …”

“The people who are acting out in violence are very different from those who are showing up peacefully and it’s easy to see the difference,” Banks said, per the report. “We should take those tax dollars away and say that those who break the law in violent protest shouldn’t receive taxpayer dollars.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

