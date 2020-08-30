https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/point-want-burn-white-house-dc-blm-protesters-threaten-white-house-police-lives-video/

Black Lives Matter activists at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC threaten to burn down the White House.

This is the modern day left in America — violent, unhinged and totalitarian.

These are Joe Biden voters.

BLM Speaker: “I’m at the point where I’m going to put the police in a f*cking grave. I’m at the point where I want to burn the f*cking White House down!”

Domestic terrorists are now threatening the White House and police lives… pic.twitter.com/DC7DWtXc7T — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 30, 2020

They got a new song, “Hey,hey, f*ck Donald Trump!”

Current scene on Black Lives Matter plaza: pic.twitter.com/SgHWmpvxWW — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 30, 2020

