Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler gave a press conference following the unrest that has been taking place in his city. Remarkably, he managed to talk about bringing people together while also attacking President Trump.

Ted Wheeler, who a day ago made a public show out of refusing to take federal assistance, just said in the press conference “I’m ready to reach across any aisles, any political divides to bring us back together. Somebody’s got to do it.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 30, 2020

In a strange way of reaching across “any political divides,” he said America needs Donald Trump “to be stopped.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to Donald Trump: “It’s you who have created the hate and the division… You want me to stop the violence that you helped create… What America needs is for you to be stopped.” Amen. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 30, 2020

To say that Wheeler’s handling of the situation in Portland has not gone over well would be an understatement.

Ted Wheeler is working really hard to help Trump flip Oregon Red. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 30, 2020

Ted Wheeler is so much more comfortable talking about Donald Trump than he is talking about leading the city of Portland. — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) August 30, 2020

A Trump supporter was murdered in Portland, where rioting has gone unchecked for a long time, but Mayor Ted Wheeler finds a way to blame Trump. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 30, 2020

Ted Wheeler bragged about not accepting federal aid in stopping the unrest in his city and less than 48 hours later a Trump supporter was shot dead in the street. Now, he’s somehow found a way to blame Trump. Pretty stunning logic. — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 30, 2020

Who among the residents of his city is going to be positively impacted by the comments he made?

