In our ‘profession’ we see a lot of ratios but this one … WHEW-DAWGIE, this one is impressive.

Take a look:

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the squirrels are planning some sort of tet offensive because they’ve been way too quiet for way too long but you’re not sure if that’s the truth or if you’ve just been locked inside for too long?

Yup, just made that face.

New York and New Jersey were successful in handling COVID. Sweet baby Jeebus.

It really IS true.

Heh.

Again, we hear his voice when we read his tweets – you know he ‘delivered’ this with the best, straight face ever.

Ding ding ding.

At least.

Is it though?

***

