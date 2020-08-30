https://noqreport.com/2020/08/30/jemar-tisby-vs-tom-ascol-two-vastly-different-views-on-blm-riots/

America is a deeply divided nation and nothing illustrates the two opposing views quite so well as this exchange between Jemar Tisby and Tom Ascol. Jemar Tisby is a woke figure promoting the Social Justice Gospel in largely religious contexts. In stark contrast, Tom Ascol, of Founders Ministry, is one of the leading voices opposing the infiltration of the Social Justice Gospel in the Southern Baptist Convention. With the events surrounding Black Lives Matter, the two worldviews could not be more different.

In case you weren’t sure, this is the Civil Rights movement of our time. It is happening right now. How you are responding in this moments is exactly how you would have responded during the movement of the 1950s and 60s. #ColorofCompromise — Jemar Tisby (@JemarTisby) August 27, 2020

Jemar Tisby’s comparison to the Civil Rights Movement is oft one we’ve heard before. On numerous occasions has this historical analogy been misapplied to the same degree as the Holocaust or 1930’s Germany. The homosexual/ transvestite agenda views itself as a civil rights movement, as do feminists, illegal immigration and climate activists. This is an attempt to play to Obama’s famous fallacy of “the right side of history.”

Tom Ascol responds with a different historical analogy.

In case you weren’t sure, this is the Bolshevik Revolution of our time. It is happening right now. How you are responding in this moment is exactly how you would have responded in 1917 Russia. [I fixed it]#anarchyknowsnocolor https://t.co/8rQQbHuwAv — Tom Ascol (@tomascol) August 27, 2020

Tom Ascol compares the events that Jemar Tisby observes to the Bolshevik Revolution, the revolution that finished the Russian Empire, over one hundred years ago. And Tom Ascol is certainly not alone in this comparison. In my last video, I was not shy about calling the violence in our streets communist insurrections. And I do not believe you should be shy about that either. Black Lives Matter is a vehemently Marxist movement with very innocuous branding. But nonetheless, we are seeing the fruits of Marxism play out. The logical conclusion to believing in systemic racism is to overthrow the current systems.

