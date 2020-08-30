https://www.dailywire.com/news/kaminsky-a-party-divided-against-itself

While the Democratic Party remains largely in arms about the magnitude of ousting President Trump from office this November, agreements on a policy by policy basis are significantly less concrete: if not utterly at odds. Evident from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) roll call vote on the current platform this month — wherein 1,069 delegates disapproved of the policy changes, and 87 abstained — the party is clearly at war with itself. The number of delegates who responded ‘no’ largely mirrors the number of delegates in favor of radical Sen. Bernie Sanders for President of the United States.

Former New York Times editor Bari Weiss’ explosive letter of resignation to publisher A.G. Sulzberger further demonstrates, among other tantamount cultural designations, the deepening sociopolitical clash between the woke-progressive wing of the Democratic party (what The Atlantic seemingly refers to as ‘The Young Left,’) and the less contemporary, perhaps more ‘old school,’ moderate and non-millennial/Generation Z demographic.

This collision of orthodoxy has grown consistently from 2000 to 2016, evident by Pew Research Center supported data noting that ‘Liberals’ represent 38% of Democratic party voters and ‘Conservatives’ and ‘Moderates’ comprise 51%, respectively. Indubitably, within this ‘Liberal’ umbrella population lies a vastly more progressive base, fueled by college campus likened ideological strength, that no doubt calls for more revisionist policy reconstruction than that of any identified category above.

Weiss claims that “Op-eds that would have easily been published just two years ago would now get an editor or a writer in serious trouble, if not fired. If a piece is perceived as likely to inspire backlash internally or on social media, the editor or writer avoids pitching it. … And if, every now and then, she succeeds in getting a piece published that does not explicitly promote progressive causes, it happens only after every line is carefully massaged, negotiated, and caveated.”

What Weiss describes is less shocking than it is predictable. Projects like ‘The 1619 Project’ further highlight this — which is essentially aimed at producing the conclusion that America is and always will be inherently racist and cannot stand on its own without a radical tearing down of the present institutions that be. Whereas the moderate wing has customarily regarded liberalism with the fervor of working within the system to solve systemic barriers, whatever these are identified to be, the progressives aim at working without and against the system, with the chief and fundamentally flawed notion that no legitimate social equity can occur or be instituted, except if all in America is re-established within the more contemporary critical and ideological frameworks. Or plainly: the view that the current democracy yields no promise, and hence we must destroy it. But what’s their alternative?

These two groups do not mesh, obviously. What we are essentially seeing in modern time is the complete overhaul of one of the two major parties in American life. Since Weiss, a longtime reputable journalist, and editor, did not fit within this progressive framework or necessarily agree with the established talking points, she was marked as supremely unworthy. She was identified as counterproductive to an otherwise groupthink cause. Instead of a diversity of thought and inclination, of individual freedom and discourse, Weiss establishes that the New York Times operates on a basis of “an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job it is to inform everyone else.” This claim by Weiss puts the Times in congruence with that of the modern-day college campus — a place where professors overwhelmingly lean left and inescapably promote likewise orthodoxy, acting and facilitating the promotion of likewise academic ideology found in critics Foucault, Derrida, Nietzsche, Engels and Marx.

Democrats who signed the open letter in Harper’s Magazine rebuking cancel culture, including Weiss, have been ardently ostracized as ill-informed or essentially branded as modern-day Nazis by the progressive wing. Free speech, once thought of as a bountifully God-given right by the Republican and Democratic parties, is not on the primary platform of this newer sect of the party. Censorship is, though.

We are seeing this divide playout in 2020. Prior to the roll call voting at the DNC, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a speech expressing her support for Sen. Bernie Sanders for President of the United States. Meanwhile, even CNN’s Don Lemon acknowledged the existing clash—noting that Joe Biden has been “afraid” to denounce the violent rioting and looting occurring around the country, with the clear worry of not appeasing the progressives.

But this is not new. The country has been observing this ideological divide playout on the national stage for several years. Rep. Ilan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, or ‘The Squad,’ have been going head to head with Speaker Pelosi and other key moderates. The ultimate question is if one side will bow down to the other—and it appears, as of yet, the woke mob has the unprecedented ability to make the other side do so. Weiss is providing just another piece of this unraveling puzzle.

The deeply flawed problem with the new-age wing, as Weiss, former New York Magazine editor Andrew Sullivan, and others who have failed to walk the line in the workplace prove evident, is the contradictory nature of the arguments that be. The Democratic party has long branded diversity and inclusion as foremost allies; but according to this emerging base, diversity and inclusion are acceptable so long as it does not apply to a deviation in orthodoxy. In this vein, groupthink is instituted and individual freedom of thought — and the right of others in the same party to think differently across a wide array of issues, is abolished in favor of a contrarily militaristic, and hostile environment. Say the wrong thing and you are canceled; espouse an opinion that isn’t in coherence with what the supposed viewpoint ought to be, and you are a fascist; believe America can prosper liberally and within the systems that be, insofar as enacting change like former left-wing candidates have done, such as working across party-lines, or supporting America and understanding that things can transform within the republic framework, and you are simply outdated. Though we would have thought American citizens have learned from the tyrannical failures and deaths of the Cultural Revolution, the Marxism-Leninism of the Soviet Union, the Chavez regime in Venezuela, and Nazism, to name a few, it appears George Washington’s Farewell Address warning against the imminent and perpetual threat of sectarian mob rule rings true.

Weiss alludes to the great fear many Democrats have in today’s partisan landscape that compromise is unfortunately not within reach. According to her metrics, the progressive base is not content with co-existing with the moderates, since, fundamentally, they are aiming to entirely dictate what ought to be regarded as ‘canceled’ or abolished, and what ought to be designated as the mandatory. The Democratic Party, who has customarily been devout on recognizing a supreme hegemony of America and Capitalism — of all sociological aspects too — is headed for a full out divorce with the Progressive sect, who are seemingly and contrarily attempting to institute precisely this; a literal hegemony of discourse, thought, and orthodoxy intended to produce the unsupported conclusion that Democratic principles need not be abided by. Of course, this ideology is entirely unyielding to external opinions or viewpoints.

It’s a Catch-22.

Gabriel Kaminsky is an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, studying English and American History, as well as a member of the College Republicans. He is from the Greater Philadelphia Area.

