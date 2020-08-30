https://www.theblaze.com/news/kenosha-activist-declares-open-season-on-white-people-its-time-for-us-to-kill-one-of-yours

At a rally in Kenosha on Saturday, an activist declared that black people should retaliate against white people when they kill members of the black community.

Kenosha has been reeling from racial unrest over the last week after police shot Jacob Blake seven times last Sunday. Following the shooting, violence erupted in the southern Wisconsin city, resulting in widespread destruction, riots, and even two deaths.

What did the activist say?

According to the Kenosha News, the shocking comments were made during a rally on Saturday during which demonstrators demanded justice for Blake.

The man, who was only identified by one demonstrator as “our president,” according to the newspaper, made his comments during what the Kenosha News called a “peaceful march.”

But the activist’s instructions were anything but peaceful.

“I love being black. I love black people. I know some of you may not want to say that,” the man said, according to the Kenosha News. “You tell us how to behave when you have taken our lives. The black man is worth something. His life is worth something.”

“I have to say god d**n it — if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours,” the activist went on to say. “I know everybody don’t want to hear that. But d**n why are we the ones who have to keep burying ours and got to keep clean for you to see us as being human? We ain’t never did nothing to nobody.”

Anything else?

As TheBlaze reported, the Kenosha Professional Police Association released a statement Friday contradicting key details of the Jacob Blake incident as reported by the media.

“The purely fictional depiction of events coming from those without direct knowledge of what actually occurred is incredibly harmful, and provides no benefit to anyone whatsoever, other than to perpetuate a misleading narrative,” the police union said.

The police union claimed that Blake was “armed with a knife,” refused to cooperate with officers, and even “forcefully fought with the officers, including putting one of the officers in a headlock.”

“Based on the inability to gain compliance and control after using verbal, physical and less lethal means, the officers drew their firearms,” the union explained. “Mr. Blake continued to ignore the officers’ commands, even with the threat of lethal force now present.”

