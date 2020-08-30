https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/514349-kenosha-mayor-prefers-trump-not-visit-at-this-point-in-time

The mayor of Kenosha, Wis., said Sunday that he prefers that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ Katyusha rocket lands in Baghdad ‘Green Zone’: report MORE not visit “at this point in time.”

The president is scheduled to visit the city on Tuesday to survey the damage from protests and clashes.

“Realistically, from our perspective, our preference would have been for him not to be coming at this point in time,” Mayor John Antaramian (D) told NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” after the city has experienced a week of protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“All presidents are always welcome and campaign issues are always going on. But it would have been, I think, better had he waited to have for another time to come,” he added.

The Democratic mayor told NPR that the situation Kenosha is in was “not the situation, I think, that people perceive — that the people in Kenosha are rioting.” He said instead people are”protesting and absolutely have every right to protest” and the city backs peaceful protests but not “damage and destruction.”

“Peaceful protests are not a problem,” Antaramian said. “Our biggest problem really did come from people coming from outside the area and causing a great deal of damage and destruction.”

A White House spokesperson told reporters Saturday that Trump intends to visit Kenosha on Tuesday and “meet with law enforcement and survey damage from recent riots.”

The president’s visit would come after a video circulated last week showing police shooting Blake seven times in the back as he opened the door to his SUV, which had his children inside. The video sparked nightly protests in Kenosha, which have been mostly peaceful with instances of looting, fires and violence.

On Tuesday night, three Black Lives Matter protesters were shot, with two of them being killed. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, from Illinois has been arrested and faces multiple homicide charges.

The president has promoted a law and order reaction toward the protests in Kenosha and elsewhere, calling on local and state officials to regain control of their streets or request federal authorities to come help.

Several Democrats have criticized Trump’s scheduled visit, with Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes telling CNN Sunday that Wisconsin doesn’t need the president to come.

“I don’t know how given any of the previous statements that the president made, that he intends to come here to be helpful, and we absolutely don’t need that right now,” Barnes said.

Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassSunday shows preview: Protests continue over shooting of Blake; coronavirus legislation talks remain at impasse Latino Victory to boost Alex Padilla to fill Harris’s potential Senate seat Juan Williams: Harris proves the doubters wrong MORE (D-Calif.) also told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that the president’s “only” purpose in visiting Kenosha is “to agitate things and make things [worse.]”

The Blake protests come after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked international protests over police brutality.

