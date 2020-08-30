https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/la-county-loses-court-battle-grace-community-church-county-sends-eviction-notice-sunday/

On August 12th Los Angeles County filed charges prohibiting Grace Community Church from holding religious services. But a local judge decided in favor of Grace Community Church to allow religious service if congregants wore face coverings and practiced social distancing.

Pastor John MacArthur said at the time that the church was meeting indoors because it was their constitutional right and that it was commanded by God for his people to come together in worship.

Factories, pot shops, liquor stores and department stores are allowed to stay open but not houses of worship.

County officials were outraged at the judge’s decision this week telling the LA Times, “It is deeply disappointing that the Court decided not to grant the County’s request for a temporary restraining order prohibiting Grace Community Church from holding indoor services. We look forward to a favorable ruling when a full hearing is heard on the matter.”

County officials did not sit back after losing last week’s ruling.

On Sunday Los Angeles County sent a letter of eviction to Grace Community Church.

Los Angeles officials gave church officials 30 days to evacuate the premises.

The county broke their agreement that was in affect since at least 2001

Constitutional Law Attorney Jenna Ellis, Special Counsel to Thomas More Society, released this statement on the eviction notice.

This is government tyranny.

“Los Angeles County is retaliating against Grace Community Church for simply exercising their constitutionally protected right to hold church and challenging an unreasonable, unlawful health order. In America, we have a judicial system to ensure that the executive branch does not abuse its power, and Grace Community Church has every right to be heard without fear of reprisal. The Democrats’ message to Americans is clear–if you do not bow to every whim of tyranny, the government will come after you. The Church has peacefully held this lease for 45 years and the only reason the County is attempting eviction is because John MacArthur stood up to their unconstitutional power grab. This is harassment, abusive, and unconscionable.”

As Attorney Ellis said, this is nothing more than harassment and abuse!

Here is the full eviction notice plus the contracts with the church that date back to 2001.

