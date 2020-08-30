https://bigleaguepolitics.com/man-arrested-after-publicly-sexually-assaulting-a-woman-on-a-new-york-city-subway-platform/

New Kenosha County Circuit Court documents break down the pending criminal charges and arrest warrant for Jacob Blake, the 29-year old Wisconsin man who was shot by a Kenosha police officer after resisting arrest. Blake was wanted on felony sexual assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse charges.

The criminal charges stem from a police report filed in early May by a woman who identifies herself as a former girlfriend of Blake. She recounts being woken up in the middle of the night by Blake, who allegedly entered the home without her permission. Blake questioned her about supposed stolen property, before sexually assaulting her in a penetrative fashion by his hand.

The victim of the incident recounted significant mental distress caused by the episode, which she described in detail.

The unnamed victim goes on to recount Blake stealing property such as a debit car and a car from the residence before leaving.

View the full criminal complaint, first obtained by the Epoch Times, here.

Initial reports following Blake’s shooting had indicated that he was accosted by the police after merely “breaking up a fight.” Later revelations from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicate that police were called to the area of Blake’s shooting shortly after receiving a report that he was trespassing in a home, similarly to the allegations in the arrest warrant against Blake.

Police attempted to question and apprehend Blake, who resisted arrest, brawling and wrestling with several police officers, perhaps aware of the outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. He went on to admit that he was in possession of a knife when he shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer. View video of the explosive incident here.

The Kenosha police shooting earlier today. The man was shot after he appeared to be retrieving something from his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/qbF9fMSSSP — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) August 24, 2020

The July arrest warrant isn’t Blake’s first run-in with the law. Blake was charged with two felony crimes in 2015 and 2016 respectively, including one incident where he was accused of pulling a gun on a man in a bar fight, upon which the magazine fell out.

