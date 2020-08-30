https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-shooting-man-killed-patriot-prayer

One person was shot and killed in Portland on Saturday night as a pro-Trump vehicle caravan drove through the city and was met by counterprotesters.

Approximately 600 vehicles donned with flags and signs showing support for President Donald Trump participated in a rally on Saturday. The caravan and counterprotesters antagonized each other throughout the day as counterprotesters threw objects and stole flags, while some Trump supporters shot paintballs.

The situation escalated when a person was shot. The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement that the shooting happened at 8:46 p.m., and officers arrived at the scene “within a minute.” The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Portland Police did not apprehend the shooter, and they do not have any information on the suspect at this time. Police said a homicide investigation is underway.

The New York Times reported that the man who was fatally shot was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group based out of Portland. The shooting victim also had a side satchel with what appears to be a Blue Lives Matter flag on it.

It was unclear if the shooting was connected to the caravan or the protests. Portland Police noted, “By about 8:30 p.m., the caravan of vehicles had left downtown.”

(Content Warning: The following media contain graphic images and videos):

“It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible.”

“It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting,” a Portland Police statement read. “If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D), who on Friday told President Donald Trump to “stay away” and declined federal assistance to quell violence in the city, said through a spokesperson that he would address the fatal shooting on Sunday.

“Will be transparent with the public,” Wheeler told OPB. “Asking for people to remain calm and not add to this tragedy.”

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, “The National Guard is Ready, Willing and Able. All the Governor has to do is call!”

Trump also retweeted several tweets referencing Black Lives Matter protesters chaining themselves in the lobby of Wheeler’s apartment building.

