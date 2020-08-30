https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hundreds-protest-mandatory-flu-vaccines-for-all-students-in-boston/
Earlier today, hundreds of parents with children gathered near the State House in Boston to protest mandatory flu vaccine shots ordered by Governor Charlie Baker. The order is for all students under the age of 30, aiming to lift the burden on the central healthcare system during the Covid scare. Parents could be seen holding banners reading ‘My Child My Choice’, ‘Repeal Flu Mandate’ and ‘This is Massachusetts, not communist China.’