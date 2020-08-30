https://www.dailywire.com/news/marianne-williamson-calls-for-firings-at-biden-campaign-over-its-sophomoric-tweets

Seemingly concerned that the Democratic presidential ticket isn’t resonating with enough voters, Marianne Williamson, the spiritual advisor and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has called for firings at the Biden campaign over its “sophomoric” tweets.

“Fire your copywriter and fire your strategist. Your tweets are sophomoric,” Williamson told the 2020 Democratic ticket in a tweet on Sunday afternoon. “Trust us enough to say what you really think. More people agree with you than you have any idea. Engage our passion by speaking from your own.”

While it’s unclear if Williamson’s tweet was in response to something specific, she didn’t hesitate to offer other advice to the Democratic ticket throughout the day.

“I appreciate you used my book title, but you need to actually read the book,” Williamson tweeted at Biden. “Your campaign is everything people said that I was but I actually wasn’t: platitudes but no substance and no policy. Enough with talk about hope and love: show us the policies that provide it!”

“There are times in life when doing what you think is the safe thing is the most dangerous thing that you could do. @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris need to get as outrageous and radical with telling the truth as Donald Trump is radical with telling lies,” tweeted Williamson.

Earlier this week, CNN host Don Lemon also suggested that the Biden campaign was deploying a poor strategy, with his comments directed toward the former vice president’s unwillingness to fully confront the rioting problem that has spread across the United States.

“I do think that what you said was happening in Kenosha is a Rorschach test for the entire country, and I think this is a blind spot for Democrats,” Lemon said on Tuesday evening. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away, and it’s not going to go away.”

“So unless someone comes up with a solution over the next 73 days or 70 so, however many days — 68 days — so the problem is not gonna be fixed by then, but what they can do — and I think maybe Joe Biden may be afraid to do it, I’m not sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is,” Lemon continued. “He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race.”

After an apparent right-wing protester was fatally shot on Saturday evening in Portland, where violent unrest has been a frequent occurrence for months, Biden issued the following statement on Twitter: “The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same.”

