Filmmaker and leftist activist Michael Moore says it’s time to prepare for the idea that President Donald Trump could clinch a second term come November’s general election.

What are the details?

In a Saturday Facebook post, Moore warned that enthusiasm for a Trump win in swing states is “off the charts,” adding that progressive complacency could surely backfire for the Democratic Party come November.

Moore, who predicted a Trump win over former secretary of state and failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, in 2016, wrote, “Sorry to have to provide the reality check again, but when CNN polled registered voters in August in just the swing states, Biden and Trump were a virtual tie.”

“In Minnesota, it’s 47-47,” he continued. “In Michigan, where Biden had a big lead, Trump has closed the gap to 4 points.”

“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again?” he warned. “Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC to pull this off?”

He concluded, “The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states — but not Michigan. Sound familiar? I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much. Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”

What are the numbers saying?

Earlier in August, CNN released a poll showing that Biden’s lead over Trump was narrowing when compared to July.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden’s lead narrowed to just to 3 points in six battleground states. Its June poll showed Biden with a 6.7-point lead over Trump.

A Trafalgar Group polling firm reported last week that Biden and Trump are tied at 47% in Minnesota, and showed that Trump was also leading Biden in Michigan.

Has Trump responded?

On Sunday, Trump himself tweeted about Moore’s remarks, writing, “Michael knows!!!”

‘The biggest ‘f*** you’ ever recorded in human history’

In 2016, Moore correctly predicted Trump’s win, saying at the time, “Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘f*** you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good. Whether Trump means it or not is kind of irrelevant because he’s saying the things to people who are hurting, and that’s why every beaten-down, nameless, forgotten working stiff who used to be part of what was called the middle class loves Trump.”

“He is the human Molotov cocktail that they’ve been waiting for, the human hand grenade that they can legally throw into the system that stole their lives from them,” he added.

