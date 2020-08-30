https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/military-protects-presidential-palace-in-minsk-raw/
‘Happy birthday, you rat’ — Belarus protesters target Lukashenko despite military threat
Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in Minsk today in opposition to Alexander Lukashenko, who received a congratulatory phone call from Russian president Vladimir Putin, who extended him an invitation to visit Moscow – a sign of the Kremlin’s support for the Belarusian leader amid the threat of Western sanctions.