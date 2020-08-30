http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m0hgVpi8EQ4/

During Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Tiffany Cross criticized the Republican National Convention for its diverse presentation of speakers throughout the week.

She dismissed the display as being reflective of the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

Instead, Cross urged viewers not to be “fooled” by Republicans and said the “slew of black speakers” looked like a “modern-day minstrel show.”

“If you watched the Republican convention last week, you would almost think the Republican Party is the one welcoming people of color given the big display of diversity,” she said. “THe convention featured more than a dozen African-American speakers alone. But don’t be fooled that the party of Trump has suddenly warmed to the same people Trump’s policies and sometimes his rhetoric directly harm. As friend of the show Elie Mystal wrote in The Nation, ‘The Republicans invited a cadre of professional ‘Black friends’ to validate Donald Trump and make white people feel a little bit less racist while very much supporting white supremacy.’ I mean, I watched the Republican convention and seeing the slew of black speakers that they had, it really did look like a modern-day minstrel show to me.”

