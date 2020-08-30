https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/mural-of-murdered-police-sergeant-vandalized-for-the-second-time/

PHILADELPHIA, PA– Authorities announced that a mural in West Philadelphia that honors a slain Philadelphia police sergeant was recently vandalized.

We are aware of this and are getting it fixed immediately. God bless the Wilson family. @PhillyPolice @PPDCommish @PhillyMayor pic.twitter.com/UwMgjjAXkr — John McNesby (@john_mcnesby) August 30, 2020

The mural depicted the face of Sgt. Robert Wilson III and was located on the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue. The mural was originally created in 2017 by artist David McShane.

It has been defaced with graffiti saying, “ACAB” and “FTP”. In addition to the defaced mural, a glass bottle with a white substance inside was also thrown at the honorable painting.

On March 5, 2015, Sgt. Wilson was killed at a North Philadelphia GameStop store. Wilson went in to buy his young son a gift when he was gunned down as he tried to stop a robbery. His selfless and brave actions that day saved the lives of other customers.

Once aware of the defaced mural, John McNesby, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president said in a statement:

“I’m saddened and angered that vandals would deface the mural of one of our beloved heroes, Sgt. Robert Wilson III. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family on this sad day.”

He added:

“Wilson served our great city with passion and compassion and is sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the Philadelphia police department. Rest easy, Robb.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw sent a statement via Twitter:

“To the coward who did this- you didn’t earn any extra ‘woke points’. You’re not brave. You’re not revolutionary. You’re certainly no hero. And despite all of your failings, heroes like Rob will still answer your calls for help.”

To the coward who did this: You didn’t earn any extra “woke-points”. You’re not brave. You’re not a revolutionary. You’re certainly no hero. And despite all of your failings, heroes like Rob will still answer your calls for help. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/jnTkIGdAPq — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) August 30, 2020

Fox 29 reported that back in 2016, Sgt. Wilson was awarded the highest honor in law enforcement by then President Barrack Obama. The Medal of Valor recognizes exceptional courage to save human lives in the face of personal risk.

So apparently ‘All Black Lives Don’t Matter’? Is this the message from the Philadelphia chapter of BLM? Just asking for a friend. . . Vandals defaced Philadelphia mural honoring slain, decorated Black officer https://t.co/RipQm9y4zp #FoxNews — D. Seator (@DSeator) August 30, 2020

According to authorities, the FOP is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Mural Arts Philadelphia said:

“The Mural Arts Philadelphia crew is working quickly to address the vandalization of the mural honoring Sgt. Robert Wilson III, created in 2017 by mural artist David McShane, which should be restored within 24 hours. We strongly condemn the defacement of public art.”

Sgt Robert Wilson III ‘s West Phila mural vandalized. The artist who painted the mural heard about the vandalism & within an hour came here to clean it. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bUzSN5H08l — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 30, 2020

According to reports, this marks the second time in a little over a year that a mural dedicated to Sgt. Wilson was faced with graffiti. This mural was located in Strawberry Mansion and covered with graffiti and degrading language.

The mural was unveiled by Philadelphia’s Mural Arts Program in July 2018. It spans the entire wall of the restaurant Emmanuel Kings and Queens of Soul Food. The owner, Denise Hooks said:

“I had that mural put up there and I did it for honor to him because he’s our hero from the 22nd District.”

Even after members from the Mural Arts Program removed the vandalism, remnants of the red spray paint still stain Sgt. Wilson’s face. Block captain Thomas El said that it is a reminder of their often futile efforts to keep the community clean and safe. He said:

“Sometimes it’s thwarted by people that live right here and that’s something that needs to change in the community. It just breaks your heart. I mean you know because that’s one of Philadelphia’s finest. He lost his life and they dedicated that mural to his memory.”

After the first defacing incident, McNesby said:

“It’s sickening and disgusting that some low-life would deface the mural of hero and fallen officer, Robert Wilson III. We will never forget Rob’s bravery, courage, and valor when he saved lives inside that GameStop store.”

This should disgust us all. This is a hero. A proud strong diverse officer died in a heroic attempt to save lives during a gunpoint robbery in a neighborhood he loved. The gutless cowards who defaced his mural can never touch his legacy or tarnish my memory of him & his family. https://t.co/buP3XjtwzA — Rich Negrín Esq. (@RichNegrin) June 28, 2019

The FOP offered a $32,000 reward for anyone that was able to provide information that lead to an arrest to those that were responsible for defacing the mural.

Two brothers pleaded guilty in the 2018 killing of Sgt. Wilson. Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

According to reports, they avoided a potential death penalty sense after District Attorney Larry Krasner agreed not to seek the death penalty for the men if they were to plead guilty and give up appeal rights.

Here is another article from Law Enforcement Today about groups wanting to paint “Blue Lives Matter” in NYC:

THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM STANDING UP FOR NYC WHICH IS WORKING WITH BLUE LIVES MATTER NYC ON THIS INITIATIVE

New York City, NY– It is no secret that the Black Lives Matter movement has been in the forefront of the news as of late, shouting cries of injustice and calls for change among police departments everywhere.

Many protests across the nation, both peaceful and violent, have broken out in light of the death of George Floyd. People from all across the country, of all races, joined together to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was one of the most outspoken on the issue.

Mayor de Blasio has shown such bias support that he cancelled all gatherings in NYC through September, except of course, for Black Lives Matter Protests.

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1281416989756530694

To show his strong support for the cause, the mayor helped paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street, in no other place then directly in front of Trump Tower.

Bill De Blasio Paints Black Lives Matter Mural Outside Trump Tower After President Calls It ‘Symbol Of Hate’ https://t.co/MlMd9iWUKs via @HollywoodLife LOOKS BEAUTIFUL! — Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) July 9, 2020

When asked to comment on the mural, he said:

“Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message,”

The NYC mural was vandalized several days after it was created, and the mayor was quick to fix it.

To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone. pic.twitter.com/nlYTALCWxJ — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

In light of this “commitment to the message,” Standing Up for NYC co-founded by retired New York City Detective Jay Cohen and Tatiana Davidoff and the Blue Lives Matter movement, which was founded by Sgt. Joe Imperatrice, have joined forces and come forward asking for the mayor to join them in painting a Blue Lives Matter mural in front of 1 Police Plaza, NYC.

In a letter dated July 15, the groups addressed de Blasio’s support for painting of a Black LIves Matter “mural” on 5th Avenue in Manhattan.

The letter addresses murders of sworn police officers and the fact that the two organizations wish to raise awareness of those officers, and “honor the lives and memory of public servants whose heroic lives ended to soon.”

They then ask for de Blasio’s support in painting a similar mural with “Blue Lives Matter” on Madison by Pearl Streets in the city adjacent to the headquarters of the New York City police department, One Police Plaza. The letter notes the groups would use their own funds and resources to paint the mural.

As of this writing, de Blasio has not responded to the request. A copy of the letter is below:

Letter to de Blasio Blue Lives Matter mural used with permission

Imperatrice is quoted as saying:

“On a daily basis, police officers are verbally and physically abused”

He then added:

“This is absolutely about working together and not a push back.”

This should not be seen as an intent to instigate an already hostile situation, but rather a way to show our men and women in uniform every day that they are not alone despite the current climate.

With the lack of respect and ill treatment police officers are currently facing, it is crucial now more than every to let them know they are appreciated and respected, and what better way to show that than a giant mural in front of a police station.

Cop group asks de Blasio to paint ‘Blue Lives Matter’ street mural https://t.co/yC7yR35VPZ pic.twitter.com/6HnSQ2AZjw — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2020

I am sure almost every officer can agree that the current animosity between African Americans and Police Officers is something that needs to end. Having Mayor Bill de Blasio join officers in creating a mural for Blue Lives Matter, the way he did for Black Lives Matter, would be a way for the city to show its officers that they are supported, and they are not the enemy.

With a war on cops waged, this will be a way for the Mayor to stand up and show support for the men and women of his city that protect and serve the community. As we can see from the disbanding of unites, which caused a surge in crime, police officers are essential, and always will be!

Imperatrice states:

“This could be a way to come together and do something positive instead of just seeing the violence and the negativity that comes with the counter-protests,”

Stand Up for NYC, while also unabashed supporters of our men and women in blue has a larger mission, that of standing up for the entire community of New York City and restoring it to its former glory.

Their mission statement from their Facebook group says, in part:

“Our group members are concerned citizens from all races, creeds, ethnicities, and cultures with a plethora of different ideologies and political viewpoints. There is no such thing as a perfect Utopian society; while we might not agree on everything, in the end we join forces to make our city great once again. United we stand in strength and solidarity.”

That sounds like a mission all of us as Americans can get behind.

The decision, and true display of where he stands, is now in the hands of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Not everyone is a fan of these murals, and both in California and NYC, they have been vandalized.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A popular expression is that with every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction.

So, one could hardly be surprised that we are beginning to see Black Lives Matter murals get vandalized, after numerous monuments, statues, and murals have been vandalized and destroyed by the Black Lives Matter crowd.

The Black Lives Matter street mural outside Trump Tower was vandalized with red paint, police confirmed to CNN https://t.co/JblrNZKUUm — CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2020

In yet another incident involving a Black Lives Matter mural blasted on a city street, the one placed out front of the Trump Tower in New York City had paint dumped over it.

The only difference between this instance and the recent one that occurred in Martinez, California is that it was red paint instead of black paint.

In fact, just like the incident in California – this too was captured on video.

Here’s the guy who dumped red paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower #nbc4ny https://t.co/MGZ1MBpHvM (📹Nikki Rospond) pic.twitter.com/5hfabWf5pd — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 13, 2020

According to police, the unknown assailant involved in the paint splashing was said to have committed the act at about 12:13 p.m. on July 13th. The suspect was said to be adorned in a black shirt and hat, and simply dumped the paint onto the mural and fled down 56th street.

From there, the mere presence of traffic did the rest by spreading and smearing the paint dumped onto the mural.

No matter one’s stance on the mural, there’s hardly any debate as to why the mural was placed directly in front of the Trump Tower.

You’re right – the #BLM movement is “more than words”…it calls for defunding police. In an ironic twist, guess who is going to investigate this case of vandalism? — Greg Hoyt (@GregHoytLET) July 14, 2020

This mural was placed in an effort to do more than create awareness to BLM’s efforts – it was intentionally placed outside of the Trump Tower as an affront toward Trump supporters, since BLM has been the target of scrutiny by those right-of-center for the group’s antics.

Namely, BLM’s alignment to the likes of riots, looting and violence since late-May.

Billy McCabe, a local construction worker, spoke with the New York Post about the incident, citing that it was in poor taste to place the BLM mural outside of the Trump Tower:

“I knew it was going to happen — there’s all this racist shit going on. The mural shouldn’t have been done right in front of Trump Tower.”

Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized with red paint, quickly repainted https://t.co/BAosm6QARR VANDALIZED?! The mural itself is vandalism. It should be gotten rid of and those who allowed it and painted it thrown in jail and fined for vandalism. — Rick Bray (@paranoimal) July 14, 2020

A witness to the crime, Paul Rosen, wanted to intervene, but noted that he’s not in the best shape to be chasing down vandals:

“I wish I’d tackled him, but I’m old and fat so I didn’t. I don’t like anybody blocking free speech, and even though I hate Trump, I would never think of vandalizing something pro-Trump.”

A man nearby the scene who was obviously a Trump supporter due to his donning a MAGA hat, only identified as Michael, felt that he didn’t agree with the vandalism but understood why it transpired:

“He shouldn’t have done it, but that shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”

Needless to say, the vandalism occurring is hardly surprising.

