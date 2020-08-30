https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/29/muriel-bowser-d-c-s-demonstrably-incompetent-mayor/

Muriel Bowser, Washington, D.C.’s tetchy leftist sock puppet and demonstrably incompetent mayor, needs to be removed. She is living proof that the concept of “Home Rule” for the District of Columbia is and has always been a blunder.Until Thursday night, Bowser’s greatest achievement had been painting “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in huge yellow letters with city funds, on the pavement of 16th Street, dead center in front of the White House. She had managed to create the world’s biggest taxpayer-funded bumper sticker, now known as Malicious Muriel’s Mural.

But on Thursday night, Malicious Muriel topped herself by turning a blind eye or two to the growing mob of Black Lives Matter and Antifa agents provocateurs massing around the White House on the final night of the Republican National Convention.

The resulting made-for-TV riot showed, among other dystopian scenes, four D.C. cops armed with bicycles desperately trying to keep the blimmers off Senator Rand Paul and his wife . . . one block from the White House!

This was no accident: Bowser is either a vertiginous dolt, a useful idiot of BLM Marxists, or she is the kind of deliberately vindictive, venomous usurper not seen since the days of Duchessa Lucrezia Borgia.

Is it any wonder that after granting D.C. “Home Rule” in 1973, Congress took parts of it back in 1995 with the District of Columbia Financial Control Board? And again in 1997 with the National Capital Revitalization and Self Government Act, which stripped authority from all locally elected representatives and transferred three-quarters of District agencies to the Control Board?

In 2001, locally elected officials regained authority over certain aspects of local affairs granted in the Home Rule Charter, but they still do not have comprehensive fiscal, judicial, or legislative autonomy.

Against the backdrop of Thursday’s carefully crafted lawlessness under La Duchessa Bowser, perhaps the Control Board may wish to consider more control. (Ah, Muriel, how much did the city pay for that giant BLM bumper sticker, anyway?).

Better still, maybe the new Congress will revisit the Self Government Act altogether. Thursday’s disaster was a demonstration of a complete lack and utter incapability of self-governance. (Note that this is the same D.C. that is crying for statehood.)

It will be interesting to see whether Bowser will be “encouraged” to leave her government job. Surely, one would think the petroleum business would be happy to provide her with eponymous employment.

