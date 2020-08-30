https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/nba-ratings-are-down-20-compared-to-last-postseason-prove-president-trumps-point/

NBA owner Mark Cuban wants to know “who’s watching” the NBA playoffs:

The answer? Not as many people as last year:

And we’ll point out that there’s NOTHING ELSE GOING ON:

First they blew it on China, and now they’re going all-in on the protests and riots:

Fact check: The “shade” was justified:

They were warned:

