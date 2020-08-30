https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-jersey-gov-allow-indoor-dining-us-covid-19-case-count-has-past-6?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he would sign an order to permit indoor dining limited to 25 percent capacity, a sign of easing coronavirus restrictions in the hard-hit state.

Murphy’s announcement came as Johns Hopkins University reported the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide surpassed 6 million while virus-related deaths eclipsed 183,000.

The governor also announced New Jersey will permit movie theaters to reopen with capacity limitations, and that restaurants will also face other restrictions such as the size of dining parties.

