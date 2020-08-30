https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-trump-ad-goes-live-in-wisconsin-and-minnesota-tonight/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Trump is the only thing standing between America and the liberal mob.

.@realDonaldTrump is the only thing standing between America and the liberal mob.pic.twitter.com/WNHCrJgaVp — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 31, 2020

New Tom Cotton ad going live in Wisconsin and Minnesota tonight.

Cotton is running unopposed for the Senate in November, so he’s spending his campaign cash on commercials to help Republicans and Trump in several swing states.

Bonus Clip

Trump: ‘I’m the only thing standing between the American dream and anarchy and chaos’

Tweets by TomCottonAR