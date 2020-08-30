https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-video-and-audio-from-portland-execution-of-trump-supporter-first-photo-of-victim-jay-bishop-shooter-possibly-identified/

“Hey, we got one right here! We got one right here!”

New video and audio from last night’s Portland execution of Trump supporter

Victim Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’

This man has been identified as the shooter, though it is not confirmed…

Le terroriste d’extrême-gauche de Portland qui a froidement abattu un supporter de Trump a été identifié comme étant Michael Reinoehl.

Il dit avoir « une expérience militaire ». Il a un tatouage #BlackLivesMatter sur le cou pic.twitter.com/7Y5y2HiE0H — Alex (@AlexLeroy90) August 30, 2020

Slow-Motion video of shooting

Here’s another view…

It sounds like someone is shouting, “We got a Trumper right here” just before the shots are fired and the man is killed. pic.twitter.com/MMCnp5iwtj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Then ANTIFA celebrated…

Antifa forces celebrating their cold-blooded murder of a Trump supporter in Portland “We can take out the trash on our own!” pic.twitter.com/WXJSdhRsHs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020

This is Jay Bishop, the member of @PatriotPrayerUS that was executed lastnight in Portland.. Prayers up for his family and friends… #JusticeForJay pic.twitter.com/GDYtVy5pRA — Amber Rose (@Trump_Girl_NY) August 30, 2020

