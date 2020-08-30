https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-video-and-audio-from-portland-execution-of-trump-supporter-first-photo-of-victim-jay-bishop-shooter-possibly-identified/

Posted by Kane on August 30, 2020 8:44 pm

“Hey, we got one right here! We got one right here!”

New video and audio from last night’s Portland execution of Trump supporter

Victim Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’

This man has been identified as the shooter, though it is not confirmed…

Slow-Motion video of shooting

Here’s another view…

Then ANTIFA celebrated…

Full story here with 300+ comments…

