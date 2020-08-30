https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/no-self-awareness-we-dont-know-who-chose-the-image-for-this-chris-cillizza-tweet-and-article-but-its-amazing/

Chris Cillizza called out President Trump for calling the protests happening in big cities around the country “riots,” and to prove his point, he (or someone at CNN) included this photo of a building in flames guarded by two police officers and their armored vehicle:

ROFL:

This tweet belongs in the fail hall-of-fame:

Or maybe Cillizza is the guy writing CNN’s chyrons?

“NO SELF-AWARENESS” at all:

It’s. So. Perfect:

Screenshot for posterity:

