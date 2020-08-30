https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/onlookers-film-attempted-rape-on-nyc-subway-platform-let-suspect-flee-raw/

Posted by Kane on August 30, 2020

Onlookers film attempted rape on NYC subway platform, let suspect flee

NYC Police are searching for this homeless man who attempted to rape a 25 year-old woman on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday.

Full story at Daily Mail…

