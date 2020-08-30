https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/onlookers-film-attempted-rape-on-nyc-subway-platform-let-suspect-flee-raw/
BREAKING: Man attempted to rape a 25-year-old at 11 Saturday on the 63/Lexington St Q platform in Manhattan—bystanders recorded—suspect ran away. Details on #TODAYinNewYork at 9:30a. pic.twitter.com/bsyGNkvA2a
— 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020
Onlookers film attempted rape on NYC subway platform, let suspect flee
NYC Police are searching for this homeless man who attempted to rape a 25 year-old woman on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday.
In the original video the woman is heard screaming and the crowd yells at the suspect to get off of her.
