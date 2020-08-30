https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/30/onlookers-use-their-phones-to-film-attempted-rape-on-nyc-subway-platform-let-suspect-flee/

The NYPD is searching for a man who attempted to rape a 25-year-old woman on a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday and it was all captured on video:

So, these brave New Yorkers *filmed* the attempted rape but did nothing to help stop it???

The guy is literally on the ground with the woman calling for help and nobody did anything:

You don’t even need a gun. KICK THE GUY IN THE MOUTH AS HARD AS YOU CAN:

2020 just keeps getting worse:

Maybe someone can ask Jerry Seinfeld about this since he assured us New York is not dead?

New Yorkers, do better. You MUST do better:

