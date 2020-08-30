https://www.oann.com/parts-of-la-to-face-power-outages-for-weeks-after-hurricane-laura/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Sunday, August 30, 2020

Nearly half a million people in the Gulf Coast are still without power following Hurricane Laura. The storm, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people and destroyed several homes, also reportedly caused severe damage to power lines in parts of Louisiana and Texas.

According to major energy companies, recovery efforts will be especially challenging. They added customers in the region should expect power outages to last weeks.

“I think those are the two prime things that, especially in Louisiana, they’re fighting with: getting their power restored and getting that water turned on so people can return to their homes,” explained FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor.

The battle to get energy back up and running came after the National Weather Service issued heat advisories for regions near the Louisiana-Texas border.

President Trump visited both states last week to survey the storm damage and assist in emergency efforts. He commended the work of state leaders and cleanup crews after seeing the damage done by Hurricane Laura.

MORE NEWS: President Trump Surveys Damage Caused By Hurricane Laura



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

