Top Democrats sharply criticized a senior House Republican on Sunday after he shared a video that included a clip apparently doctored to insert words into an activist’s question to Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenMick Mulvaney to start hedge fund Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday amid unrest Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ MORE that were never actually said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D), the 2020 Democratic nominee, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRubio says congressional oversight of intelligence faces ‘historic crisis’ following DNI announcement Warner calls Intelligence chief’s decision to scale down congressional election security briefings ‘outrageous’ Pelosi, Schiff pan director of national intelligence for canceling election security briefings MORE (D-Calif.) called on House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse GOP leaders slam Pelosi for saying Biden shouldn’t debate Trump DOJ asks governors about coronavirus orders that may have resulted in nursing home deaths QAnon backer Greene also promoted ‘Pizzagate,’ said Charlottesville was ‘inside job’ MORE (R-La.) to take down a video that Twitter flagged earlier Sunday as containing “manipulated media.”

The video contains a clip of an interview with Biden and activist Ady Barkan – who uses a computerized artificial voice due to his ALS – in which Barkan asks if Biden can “agree that we can redirect some of the funding” from law enforcement to mental health and social services, to which Biden agrees.

Scalise’s altered clip uses a computerized voice similar to Barkan’s to falsely add the words “for police” to his question.

“This video is doctored — and a flagrant attempt to spread misinformation at the expense of a man who uses assistive technology. It should be removed. Now,” Biden wrote.

“.@SteveScalise tried to steal @AdyBarkan’s health care with more than 60 votes to repeal or undermine Americans’ health care.Now, he’s trying to steal Ady’s words by lying,” said Pelosi. “Congressman Scalise must take his doctored video down and apologize immediately.”

Barkan himself also responded to the No. 2 House Republican, calling on him to apologize to the disabled community.

“These are not my words. I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts. You and your team have doctored my words for your own political gain. Please remove this video immediately. You owe the entire disability community an apology,” he tweeted.

Scalise’s office did not return a request for comment from The Hill on his tweet, but the congressman fired back at his critics on Twitter, claiming that he had portrayed Biden’s stance on police reform accurately.

“Twice in one interview Biden says “yes” & “yes absolutely” to questions about “redirecting” police funding. Dems & their partners in the media want to blame “editing” to pretend this isn’t exactly what he believes. Here’s the full clip. See for yourself,” Scalise tweeted.

