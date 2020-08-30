https://www.theepochtimes.com/police-man-who-pulled-gun-on-protesters-was-lawfully-defending-himself_3481371.html

Police in Tallahassee, Florida, said a man who was seen pulling a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters and agitators who were seen beating him will not be charged.

Video footage captured Saturday at the Florida Historic Capitol building showed the demonstrators attacking the man while he was on the ground before the man got up and pulled out a pistol and waved it before the protesters retreated.

“The evidence confirmed the physical altercation between numerous protesters and that the individual was knocked to the ground and under attack before lawfully defending himself,” a press release from the police department read. “TPD confirmed that the individual with the gun was lawfully carrying a concealed weapon as a license holder.”

The city said that the man, who is white, started “documenting the protest” before he was “pushed from behind by a white protester,” the city said. Video footage appeared to show the man walking away from the protesters as he was pushed or punched from behind.

The man was then knocked to the ground before he got back up and produced the firearm, officials said.

“TPD officers quickly engaged, took the individual into custody and peacefully dispersed the crowd,” the city said.

There were no injures, and the name of the man was not released.

The city, meanwhile, said the protest wasn’t permitted.

“With no advance notice to or coordination with TPD to ensure safety, the group gathered and blocked the intersection of Monroe Street and Apalachee Parkway with people and cars,” the city said. “Despite not being notified, TPD officers, who were in the area, moved in to stop traffic at the intersection to provide safety for the protest.”

