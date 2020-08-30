https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-black-lives-matter-monster-cheer-celebrate-murder-patriot-prayer-member-video/

The rioters in Portland let their true colors shine on Saturday night as they cheered and celebrated the murder of a member of Patriot Front by one of their peers.

For a while, rumors were circulating online that a rioter had been killed by a supporter of President Donald Trump, but there was a big celebration when they found out it was actually the other way around.

“Everybody, I just got word. The person who died was a Patriot Prayer person,” the Black Lives Matter leader tells the excited crowd. “He was a f***ing Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash. I’m not going to shed any tears over a Nazi dying!”

Black Lives Matter celebrated the news that a pro-police, Patriot Prayer member was killed: pic.twitter.com/PZEi6CiWFl — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) August 30, 2020

“A Patriot with camouflage gear with infidel and thin blue line patches, was shot and killed during pro-Trump car caravan through downtown Portland at around 8:45pm,” independent reporter Andrew Duncomb tweeted following the shooting.

“Just heard that the man killed is affiliated with my group. Just had drinks with him last Saturday,” Duncomb added.

Duncomb told District Herald that “all I got to say right now is he was a good Patriot and this news has hit my group of friends pretty hard. It’s time for Trump to hear our cries and clean up Portland. We will not let them kill us anymore.”

He added, “shame on Ted Wheeler and Kate Brown. His blood is on their hands. They allowed this violence to happen for over three months. How many people need to die before the elected officials will do their job to protect its citizens?”

(Real) Medics tried to save the shooting victim in downtown Portland. It is a white male contrary to what antifa journalists and accounts said about it being a black victim. pic.twitter.com/jzE2ffqN73 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Following the fatal shooting, rioters also surrounded and assaulted Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson. When Gibson retreated into a gas station, rioters broke the windows and threatened the owner.

Video of the antifa mob smashing up a petrol station in downtown Portland and trying to break inside. They said conservative activist Joey Gibson was inside. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/ObrVAJqBG3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

