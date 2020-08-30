https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/30/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-blames-trump-for-violence-after-antifa-agitator-kills-patriot-prayer-member/

A Trump supporter was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon, late Saturday after a large caravan of the president’s supporters paraded through the city and were accosted by violent left-wing agitators.

In a press conference, Sunday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed President Trump for the hatred and violence engulfing his city. The president, meanwhile, blasted the “the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland” for failing to do anything to quell the violence in his city.

The shooting of the Trump supporter was caught on video.

Listen closely. This was the instant of the murder in Portland. A: “Hey! Hey, we got one right here! We got a Trumper right here!”

B: “Right here?”

<Two gunshots>pic.twitter.com/UxUGdKZ1tJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 30, 2020

According to the AP, a 600-strong pro-Trump caravan “had gathered earlier in the day at a suburban mall and drove as a group to the heart of Portland.” The came on day 95 of the daily left-wing riots in downtown Portland.

The pro-Trump display began on a positive and upbeat note.

HUGE PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY HAPPENING NOW IN PORTLAND, OR! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6H1KsDQvU5 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 30, 2020

https://twitter.com/KatieDaviscourt/status/1299900211720982530?s=20

Eventually, left-wing radicals went on the attack against the pro-Trump demonstrators.

Antifa militants mobbed vehicles, attempting to block their way, and attacking them with rocks, urine water guns, fireworks, eggs and more, according to on site reports.

Trump supporters reacted with pepper spray and paintball guns to clear the street.

As the two sides clashed, there were also brawls in the street.

FIGHTS BREAKING OUT IN PORTLAND! Unhinged Antifa Militant tries to block MAGA TRUCK from moving and gets SUCKER PUNCHED in the face. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/S8gsfnzAvr — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 30, 2020

Antifa clash with drivers in the Trump caravan in downtown Portland. They spray urine at the cars, others spray mace and shoot paintballs back. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/YvaIzsNuUU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Antifa rioters try to physically block the Trump cars from driving in downtown Portland. They get maced instead of run over. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/qx3mJFz24K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

The victim of the shooting was reportedly identified by his “Patriot Prayer” hat. Patriot Prayer is a conservative group founded by leader Joey Gibson to “fight corruption, big government, and tyranny using God for strength and the power of love.” Antifa militants always come out in great numbers to “counterprotest” Patriot Prayer whenever it holds a demonstration.

Hours after the pro-Trump caravan had driven through the city, Gibson was mobbed by hostile antifa militants in Portland and forced to flee to a boarded up gas station for refuge.

Antifa Militants assault Joey Gibson with @PatriotPrayerUS and try to force him out of Downtown Portland. #PortlandProtests #portland pic.twitter.com/GLtPhSfj3n — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 30, 2020

Antifa is breaking down the windows of the gas station where Joey Gibson is hiding out. #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/b24aFMz7Cs — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 30, 2020

Another apparent Patriot Prayer member was brutally assaulted on the street.

Upon hearing gunshots, police responded and located the victim, who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

“Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

The antifa rioters celebrated the victim’s death by burning an American flag amid tribal war cries, drumbeats and trumpet blasts.

Antifa burn a US flag to celebrate the death of the man shot in downtown Portland. They call him a “fascist” despite not knowing who he is. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3CjdcWDl1S — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

After finding out that it was a “blue lives matter” supporter who was killed, antifa in Portland are very happy. They’re dancing and chanting now. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PeqyVUXfNE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

During the street celebration, one agitator justified the unprovoked murder by bellowing that the victim was “a f—king nazi.”

“Our community held its own!” the woman cried.

“He was a f—ing Nazi! Our community held its own.” Antifa & BLM in Portland celebrate the homicide of a purported Trump supporter who was affiliated with Patriot Prayer, a Portland-area conservative group. pic.twitter.com/xjIWk0KHN2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

She went on to scream through a bullhorn, “I’m not sad that a f—king fascist died tonight!” amid laughter and cheers.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Both the shooter and victim have been identified online, but no arrests have yet been made.

The victim is also identified. I can confirm he was a participant in the pro-Trump caravan rally yesterday (though he was on foot when he was shot & killed). I won’t be naming him yet because I don’t know if his next of kin has been informed. #PortlandRiots — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

President Trump reacted to the unrest in Portland, Sunday morning, urging the city’s leadership to request federal help.

Democrat “Leadership” has no clue. Request help now….Problem Over!!! https://t.co/Jifo9JwTD0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Tone down the language, but TRUE! https://t.co/CcdNwlLsb3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

Portland has been the site of nightly riots for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd, a career criminal who had resisted arrest in Minneapolis.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell held a press conference on Sunday to address the overnight violence.

The mayor blamed President Trump for the violence, claiming he was inciting people through his racist rhetoric.

“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” Wheeler said. “It’s you who have created the hate and the division.”

Watch: Mayor @tedwheeler blames Portland violence and homicide on the president. pic.twitter.com/U77eifuU2h — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Lovell said he couldn’t determine yet if the shooting was politically motivated, saying that it could have just been a problem that erupted between individuals.

“So it’s hard for me to classify it as more of a Black Lives Matter thing or kind of a political ideology case,” he said. In response to a reporter’s question, Lovell also said police could potentially build a case against caravan members who deployed bear spray and paintballs at the “peaceful protesters.”

In a series of tweets following the press conference, Trump blasted the weak Democrat leadership of Portland for allowing their great city to be destroyed by agitators and anarchists.

“The only way you will stop the violence in the high crime Democrat run cities is through strength!,” Trump tweeted.

“Ted Wheeler, the wacky Radical Left Do Nothing Democrat Mayor of Portland, who has watched great death and destruction of his City during his tenure, thinks this lawless situation should go on forever. Wrong! Portland will never recover with a fool for a Mayor,” the president continued.

“He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it,” Trump argued.

The president went on to characterize Wheeler as “the dummy running Portland,” and referred to his opponent Joe Biden as “the guy right now in his basement.”

“The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it!” Trump concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

